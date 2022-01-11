The Ada High girls basketball team didn’t shoot the ball particularly well against Ponca City Saturday night in the finals of the East Central Oklahoma Classic.
As it turned out, they didn’t need to.
The Lady Cougars limited the Lady Wildcat to 10 first-half points on the way to a 47-29 victory.
The Ada girls have now won back-to-back ECOC titles following a long championship drought.
“I thought we played really hard and did a lot of good things, we just didn’t shoot the ball very well,” Jennings said following the game. “Ponca City has some good players. Their personality mirrors their coach (Jody Fincher). He doesn’t quit and they didn’t quit.”
Friday night the Lady Cougar offense was buzzing in a 71-34 triumph over Westmoore in a semifinal matchup.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Championship
Ada 47, Ponca City 29
Ada jumped out to leads of 9-3 and 15-5 before settling for a 22-10 halftime advantage. The Lady Cougars shot just 7-of-25 (28%) through the first two quarters and hit just 7-of-14 (50%) free throws during that span.
But thanks to a tenacious defense, Ponca City was worse. The Lady Wildcats hit just 3-of-19 (15.8%) through two quarters and had 12 of their 19 turnovers by halftime.
Jennings said her team may have been a little weary at that point.
“(Ponca City) kept chipping away. I think we were a little tired from the week and even from the boys game because our girls were cheering so hard,” she said.
Ada quickly put the game out of reach early in the third quarter. Sania Richardson scored two quick baskets on a drive to the hoop and a fastbreak. Amaya Frizell followed with a tough bucket in the paint and a layup that came after a steal and assist by Richardson and at that point, the AHS advantage grew to 30-10.
Ponca City got within 36-19 early in the fourth quarter but could get no closer.
Sophomore Jakobi Williams came off the bench and led a balanced Ada offense with 12 points. She hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished 5-of-8 from the field.
Frizell scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds for the hosts. Richardson and Shayla Wofford added 10 points apiece. Richardson also finished with five steals and four assists, while Wofford pulled down a game-high nine rebounds.
Friday, Jan. 7
Semifinals
Ada 71, Westmoore 34
Ada freshman Sania Richardson finished with 27 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists to lead the Lady Cougars to the blowout victory. Richardson was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
The Lady Cougars led just 22-12 early in the second quarter but used a game-changing 17-0 run to leave Westmoore behind.
Amaya Frizell, another all-tournament selection, scored 17 points and had four steals for Ada. The Lady Cougars finished with 12 total takeaways and forced 21 Westmoore turnovers.
Shayla Wofford, who also made the all-tournament squad, added 10 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting from the field. She also had five rebounds.
Jakobi Williams also added 10 points off the bench for the home team. She went 2-for-2 with a two-point basket and a 3-pointer and was 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.
Freshman Dee Frost led the way for the Lady Jaguars. She scored 15 points, including a trio of 3-pointers and a 6-of-9 showing from the charity stripe. Blythe Craley, another freshman, was next with eight points.
The Lady Cougars are back in action Friday at Seminole.
ECOC All Tourney Team (girls)
MVP: SANIA RICHARDSON ADA
SHAYLA WOFFORD ADA
AMAYA FRIZELL ADA
Dee Frost Westmoore
Trinity Humphrey OKC Storm
Ashlynn Fincher Ponca City
Kyra Allison Ponca CIty
Mya Dodson Durant
Hannah Fields Norman North
