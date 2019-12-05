OKLAHOMA CITY — The Ada Lady Cougars and junior standout Landyn Owens are off to a good start to the 2019-20 season.
Owens hit five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 27 points to help Ada roll past Heritage Hall 66-43 Tuesday night inside the McClendon Athletic Center.
Ada, which opened the season at No. 17 in the Class 4A rankings, jumped out to an 18-7 lead after the first quarter and had built a 38-17 lead by halftime and never looked back.
“It was a typical first game. We had way too many turnovers. It’s always great to get that first win,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings.
Shayla Wofford scored 14 points in the post for the Lady Cougars. Tatum Havens drilled four 3-pointers for her 12 points. Ada canned 10 triples in the contest, including one by Alex Hamilton.
Junior Macy Moore hit four 3-point shots and scored 15 for the Lady Chargers. Avery Freeman also reached double digits with 11 points, and Annie Walker chipped in eight.
The Lady Cougars are now off until their home opener Dec. 10, when Duncan visits the Cougar Activity Center.
No. 1 Chargers hold off Ada
Class 4A No. 1 Heritage Hall got a game-high 34 points from star junior Trey Alexander and held off Ada 48-40 Tuesday night at the McClendon Athletic Center in the season opener for both teams.
Ada entered the game ranked No. 7 in Class 4A.
Heritage Hall led 16-13 after the first quarter and held a 23-19 lead at the half. Both teams scored 14 points in the third quarter before the Chargers ended the game with an 11-7 run.
Jaxson Robinson hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 13 to pace Ada. Trey Havens knocked down four triples for 12 points.
No other Heritage Hall player reached double figures.
The Cougars return to action at 2:30 p.m. today against Capitol Hill in the first round of the 2019 Southern Oklahoma Invitational in Duncan.
