Ada girls third at rugged Ardmore tournament

ARDMORE — In a stacked field at the 2023 Max Williamson Invitational, the Ada High School girls golf team finished in a respectable third place Monday at the Lakeview Golf Course in Ardmore.
Class 2A No. 1 Turner, the smallest team in the field, ran away with the championship after posting a score of 301. Duncan, ranked No. 3 in Class 5A, was a distant second at 339 and the Lady Cougars — who opened the spring holding down the No. 1 spot in Class 4A — were a stroke behind at 340.
“Little Class A Turner could win state at any level including 6A,” said Ada head coach Ron Anderson. “The reason they are in Class 2A is that there are no classes in girls golf below 2A.”
Ada sophomore Beans Factor finished in a three-way tie for first place with the Turner duo of Josey Cavitt and Jaci Hartman. Factor had to settle for runner-up after a scorecard playoff.
“Beans again played very well and her score will always keep the team within reach of winning a tournament,” Anderson said.
The tournament field also included the likes of Class 5A No. 2 Durant, Class 5A No. 9 Ardmore, Class 4A No. 9 Plainview, Class 2A No. 3 Tishomingo and Class 3A No. 5 Lone Grove.
“It could have appropriately been named the Tournament of Champions. This was a very loaded tournament with outstanding teams,” Anderson said.
Anderson said there were 10 players the scored an 81 or better in the field — including junior London Wilson who shot a career-best 81 for the Lady Cougars.
“I’m so proud of London Wilson. No one works harder than she does and it shows with her improvement in every aspect of her game,” Anderson said.
Ava Patterson was next for Ada with a 93 and Ava Manwell was next with a 94. Emily Kemp carded a 111 for the locals.
“It’s such a rewarding and new experience for me as coach this year not having to coach bad shots, but good shots. Skills are getting better and their decisions on the course are improving,” Anderson said.
The Lady Cougars’ next outing will not get any easier when they travel to Stillwater Saturday to compete against some of the top large schools in the state. That event will be played at the Lakeside Memorial Golf Course in Stillwater.
“We will approach Stillwater as a learning experience playing with some of the best golfers and teams in the state,” Anderson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.