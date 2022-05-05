The Ada High School girls tennis team finished second at the Class 5A Regional Tournament held Monday and Tuesday a the Ada Tennis Center.
Carl Albert won the regional crown with 32 points, while the Lady Cougars were runner-up at 28. Shawnee was third with 19 points and Regent Prep was fourth at 17.
All four of Ada’s entrants qualified for the Class 5A State Tournament, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center. And, all four AHS entrants were runners-up at the regional tournament.
Lexi Zurovetz of McAlester knocked off Ava Bolin of Ada in a fierce battle for the No. 1 Singles championship. Zurovetz rallied past Bolin 6-7, 7-6, 6-3.
It also took three sets for Brylee Toney of Carl Albert to get the best of Ada’s Eden Boggs 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 in the No. 2 Singles championship match.
The No. 1 Doubles championship match was also decided in a three-set thriller. Emily Boyer and Kaylee Townley of Carl Albert defeated Jessi Bolin and Lilly Cadenhead of Ada 6-7, 6-4, 6-2.
Zoey Brown and Jerzie O’Neal of Ada dropped a 6-2, 7-5 decision to the Carl Albert combo of Rylee Reese and Mabin Shuffield.
The regional tournament had to be played in two days due to the inclement weather that soaked the courts on Monday.
———o———
May 2-3
GIRLS
Class 5A Regional
At Ada
Team Standings
1. Carl Albert 32
2. ADA 28
3. Shawnee 19
4. Regent 17
5. Midwest City 16
6. Sapulpa 15
7. McAlester 11
8. Southeast 7
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Lexi Zurovetz (McAlester) def. Ava Bolin (Ada) 6-7, 7-5, 6-3 (1st Place)
2. Brylee Toney (Carl Albert) def. Eden Boggs (Ada) 6-4,2-6, 6-2 (1st Place)
DOUBLES
1. Emily Boyer/Kaylee Toney (Carl Albert) def. Jessi Bolin/Lilly Cadenhead (Ada) 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 (1st Place)
2. Rylee Reese/Mabin Shuffield (Carl Albert) def. Zoey Brown/Jerzie O’Neal (Ada) 6-2,7-5 (1st Place)
