The Ada High girls basketball team closed out the third quarter with a 10-0 run and finally closed out Tecumseh 58-45 Tuesday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
The Lady Cougars, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, improved to 2-0 heading into the loaded 2021 Taco Bell Tournament of Champions in Fort Smith, Arkansas this weekend. No. 18 Tecumseh dipped to 1-2.
“Tecumseh is a good 4A basketball team. I feel like it was a solid win,” Ada head coach Christie Jennings said. “We got production from everyone who stepped on the floor.”
The Fort Smith tournament includes Arkansas teams Southside (Class 4A), Greenwood (Class 5A), Northside (Class 6A) and West Memphis (Class 5A). Ada joins fellow Oklahoma teams Tuttle (No. 1 in Class 4A), El Reno (No. 3 in Class 5A) and Howe (No. 1 in Class 2A).
“It’s an honor to play in the Arkansas Tournament of Champions. It’s a loaded field of high-quality basketball teams,” Jennings said. “We look forward to seeing how we match up.”
The first half of Ada’s battle with Tecumseh was tight throughout before the Lady Cougars got a little breathing room in the final minute.
Sania Richardson scored on a drive to the basket, was fouled and completed a three-point play with 1:05 left in the second quarter.
Richardson and teammate Abbey Strong then teamed up to force a Tecumseh turnover the led to a Richardson layup that put the home team on top 32-25 at halftime.
Richardson scored the first two buckets of the third quarter — the first after a steal and assist by Carizma Nelson and the next after a takeaway of her own — that pushed the Ada advantage to 37-25.
Tecumseh clawed back and after a 3-pointer by Kenzli Warden, the visitors had pulled within 39-32 at the halfway point of the third period.
That’s when Ada responded by scoring 10 straight points to build a 49-32 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
Richardson had another big night for Ada, finishing with 26 points, five steals and seven assists. She sank 11-of-13 free throws.
Sophomore Jakobi Williams gave Ada a boost off the bench with 11 points, five rebounds and two steals.
“It was nice to see Jakobi Williams get on track offensively. It was another win where everyone played their role and did what was asked of them,” Jennings said.
Post player Shayla Wofford also reached double digits with 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting. She also has four rebounds, three steals and a pair of blocks. Amaya Frizell added seven points for the home team.
Serenity Jacoway led Tecumseh with 14 points, including four 3-point baskets. Warden added 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Jadyn Wilson followed with nine points courtesy of three 3-point shots. Tecumseh finished 9-of-24 from beyond the arc.
Ada piled up 19 steals in the contest which led to 23 Tecumseh turnovers. Nelson and Frizell also had three swipes each.
The Lady Cougars finished 14-of-16 from the free-throw line compared to a 2-of-6 outing by the Lady Savages.
———o———
By The Numbers
Tuesday, Dec. 7
GIRLS
At Cougar Activity Center
Ada 58, Tecumseh 45
TECUMSEH 7 18 7 13 — 45
ADA 13 20 16 9 — 58
TECUMSEH: Serenity Jacoway 5-16, 0-1, 14; Kenzli Warden 5-13, 1-1, 13; Jadyn Wilson 3-8, 0-0, 9; Samantha Schweighardt 3-5, 0-0, 6; Cadence Oliver 1-4, 1-4, 3. Totals: 17-49, 2-6, 45.
ADA: Sania Richardson 7-16, 11-13, 26; Jakohi Willaims 4-7, 1-1, 11; Shayla Wofford 5-8, 0-0, 10; Amaya Frizell 2-9, 2-2, 7; Jamieson Emarthle 1-1, 0-0, 2; Carizma Nelson 1-7, 0-0, 2. Totals: 20-49, 14-16, 58.
Turnovers: Tecumseh 23, Ada 9.
Steals: Tecumseh 5 (Jacoway 3); Ada 19 (Richardson 5).
Rebounds Tecumseh 43 (Warden 11); Ada 23 (Williams 5, Emarthle 5).
3-point goals: Tecumseh 9-24 (Jacoway 4-11, Wilson 3-6, Warden 2-7); Ada 4-16 (Williams 2-4, Frizell 1-5, Richardson 1-5).
Fouled out: None.
