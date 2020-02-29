The 15th-ranked Ada Lady Cougars dug in on defense in the fourth quarter and turned back No. 13 Sulphur 45-41 before a rowdy crowd Thursday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
Ada improved to 21-4 on the year and set up a Saturday night home date with No. 1 Anadarko with a regional title on the line. The Lady Warriors will enter that game with a 24-1 record and are riding an impressive 22-game winning streak.
Meanwhile, Sulphur dropped to 21-4 and was scheduled to face Chickasha Friday afternoon in a regional tournament consolation contest.
“It was a fun game. It was probably the most electrifying atmosphere our young kids have ever played in. For them to find a way to finish, that is hopefully a testament to how good they can be,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings. “Sulphur is a very good basketball team who has been under-ranked all year.”
Sulphur star Korie Allensworth, who has signed to play college basketball with Louisiana Tech, hit a 3-pointer with 3:41 left in the game to get the Lady Bulldogs within 43-41. However, Sulphur wouldn’t score again.
The Lady Bulldogs had their chances, though.
Sulphur’s Payton James missed two free throws that could have tied the game with 2:56 left, and her 3-pointer that would have given Sulphur a lead rimmed out with 20 seconds remaining.
Landyn Owens sank a free throw with 15.8 ticks left that put Ada on top 44-41, and she came up with a late steal and hit another free shot to ice the game for the Lady Cougars.
“I thought in the second half, our defense was a little bit better. I thought we locked in,” Jennings said.
Ada limited Sulphur to just six points in the fourth quarter, all by Allensworth.
The Lady Cougars got off to a huge start, racing to leads of 9-1 and 14-4 after a 22-foot 3-pointer by Tatum Haves at the 2:21 mark of the first quarter.
Sulphur responded with three straight 3-point baskets — one by James and the last two by Allensworth — and got within 14-13 heading into the second period.
The game was a tight battle the rest of the way.
Sulphur grabbed its biggest lead of the game on an Allenworth 3-pointer at the 3:14 mark of the second quarter that put the visitors on top 25-18. She would finish with five trey and a team-high 22 points.
Allensworth had to work hard for her points. She attempted 23 field goals in the contest.
“She is as good a player as we’ve seen this season. She is special, plain and simple,” Jennings said.
Ada closed the gap to 25-22 at halftime and Sulphur led 35-34 heading to the fourth quarter.
Havens led the Ada offense with 17 points, including a pair of 3-pointers and a 7-of-10 showing from the free-throw line. Owens added 14 points, while Amaya Frizell followed with 10.
As a team, Ada missed 12 free throws (17-of-29). Sulphur finished 2-of-6 from the stripe.
“If we make our free throws, it’s a little more comfortable game. But in the playoffs, it doesn’t matter what the final score is as long as we win. It’s all about surviving and advancing and we’ve been preaching that to our kids,” Jennings said.
Ada post player Shayla Wofford scored just four points but yanked down a game-high 12 rebounds.
“I can’t say enough about Shayla Wofford. Her rebounding tonight was unbelievable,” Jennings said.
James hit three 3-pointers for Sulphur before fouling out.
