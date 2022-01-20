The Ada High girls basketball team put its explosiveness on display during Tuesday night’s dominant 60-34 win over Millwood Tuesday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
The Lady Cougars, ranked No. 8 in Class 4A, improved to 9-3 on the year, while the Lady Falcons — No. 15 in Class 3A — fell to 7-4.
After Millwood’s Layla Jones muscled her way inside for a bucket to start the second quarter, the Lady Cougars led just 13-12.
Over the next 1:13, Ada went on a furious 12-0 run and after Sania Richardson’s steal and layup, the Lady Falcons trailed 25-12 at the 6:12 mark of the second period. Richardson started the pivotal run with a 3-pointer and a coast-to-coast basket after a rebound. Carizma Nelson then hit a baseline jumper and Amaya Frizell followed with a 3-pointer.
Ada head coach Christie Jennings said her squad did it with defense.
“Our defense started taking a toll on them. It’s funny because we spent all spring and summer getting that defense (a pressing, in-your-face, trapping style) put in and when Makaviya (Nelson) got hurt, we went away from it. We didn’t know if we had enough guards to run it because it takes so much effort and you have to stay out of foul trouble,” Jennings explained.
“We scrimmage over Christmas break and used it and I thought that was our best look so we went back to it,’ she continued. “We are starting to get to where we can really read the passes out of the traps. We got a lot of deflections. And the kids were finishing on the other end.”
The Lady Cougars finished the second quarter on a 12-3 surge and led 37-20 at halftime. Ada owned a 24-10 advantage in the second frame.
The home team stretched its lead to 50-25 when Jakobi Williams hit a 3-pointer to cap a 13-5 volley in the third quarter.
Richardson finished with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting — all in the first half to lead the Ada offense. She attempted just three field goals after halftime and didn’t score over the final two frames. Richardson also had three steals and four rebounds.
“I’ve seen her do that before. She’s just very unselfish. She’s so good at getting her teammates involved,” Jennings said of Richardson’s quiet second half.
Frizell sank a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 12 points to go with five steals.
Ada’s frenetic defense helped force 19 Millwood turnovers.
“It’s exciting to watch that. It makes the game fun. The kids love to play at that pace,” Jennings said.
Ada post player Shayla Wofford recorded a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds to go with a pair of steals and three blocked shots. Carizma Nelson finished with 10 points in the balanced Ada offense, including a pair of triples, to go with three rebounds and two steals.
Millwood was led by outstanding freshman Brandie Harrod, who had 12 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Jones also had 12 points for the Lady Falcons. Aniya Brown added six points, seven rebounds and four steals.
“They’re a really good team and the final score is probably not a good indication of that. Their freshman is a stud. She has a chance to be really special,” Jennings said.
Purcell preview
The Lady Cougars now travel to the 2022 Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell which features a number of ranked teams.
Ada will battle Class 3A No. 18 Community Christian at 10 a.m. today in a first-round matchup.
The Lady Royals are coached by Chad Thrailkill, who spent 16 seasons as an assistant coach to Sherri Coale at the University of Oklahoma before leaving in 2019.
If the tournament seeds play out, Ada would meet Class 4A No. 10 Anadarko in a 3:20 p.m. semifinal contest on Friday. Class 4A No. 16 Blanchard is the top seed on the other side of the bracket that also includes Class 4A No. 19 Plainview and Class 3A No. 12 Purcell.
“It’s a big week for us. We need to go win out,” Jennings said. “We think we belong in the top of our class and we want to go prove it. It’s going to be a fun tournament.”
———o———
By The Numbers
GIRLS
Tuesday, Jan. 18
At Ada
Ada 60, Millwood 34
MILLWOOD 10 10 5 9 — 34
ADA 13 24 13 10 — 60
MILLWOOD: Brandie Harrod 5-15, 1-2, 12; Layla Jones 6-13, 0-0, 12; Aniya Brown 2-7, 2-4, 6; Anae Atchison 2-12, 0-0, 4. Totals: 15-53, 3-6, 34.
ADA: Sania Richardson 8-15, 2-2, 20; Amaya Frizell 4-9, 2-5, 12; Shayla Wofford 4-9, 3-4, 11; Carizma Nelson 4-10, 0-0, 10; Jakobi Williams 1-4, 2-2, 5; Jamieson Emarthle 1-1, 0-0, 2. Totals: 22-51, 9-13, 60.
Turnovers: Millwood 19, Ada 16.
Steals: Millwood 10 (Brown 4); Ada 16 (Frizell 5).
Rebounds: Millwood 33 (Harrod 9); Ada 40 (Wofford 13).
3-point goals: Millwood 1-12 (Harrod 1-6); Ada 7-21 (Richrdson 2-8, Frizell 2-6, Nelson 2-3, Williams 1-2).
Fouled out: None.
