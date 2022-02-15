The Ada High girls basketball team played about as well as it can for 20 minutes during a matchup with rival McAlester Friday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
The Lady Cougars led by as many as 20 in the third quarter before settling for a 55-44 win before a raucous home crowd.
Ada, ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, improved to 17-4 on the season, while the Lady Buffaloes — No. 2 in the Class 5A East rankings — left town at 15-5. The Lady Cougars are responsible for two of those MHS losses after starting the season sweep with a 61-53 road win back on Jan. 25.
“It was a fun night at the ACAC. We played a great first half. If we can put four quarters together like that, we can play with anyone,” Ada head coach Christie Jennings said. “I can’t brag on my kids’ effort enough. They were super intense early in the game. I think we got a little gassed in the second half, but we played well enough to win. The atmosphere was amazing. It was a great night for Ada Athletics.”
Ada started the game on runs of 13-2 and 21-8. Both runs were capped by 3-point baskets from senior Amaya Frizell.
The Lady Cougars made 7-of-17 3-pointers in the first half. Freshman Sania Richardson buried four triples, while Abbey Strong opened the game with a corner 3.
Jakobi Williams grabbed a rebound, scored on a putback and was fouled and completed the three-point play with 1:10 remaining before halftime to push the Ada advantage to 39-21.
In the third quarter, Richardson beat everyone down the court for a layup and seconds later scored after a steal to put the home team on top 45-25 at the 5:06 mark.
Game over.
To their credit, the Lady Buffaloes responded with a 20-7 run and after a 3-pointer from Elizabeth Milligan with just 1:35 left, the visitors had trimmed their deficit to 52-45. However, McAlester wouldn’t score again.
Richardson finished with a game-high 26 points and also had four of Ada’s 14 steals in the game. Frizell finished with a double-double that included 10 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
Post player Shayla Wofford was next with seven points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots.
Milligan led the MHS offense with 14 points and seven rebounds. Mariah Guyer followed with eight points, while Jayda Holiman was next with seven points and three steals.
Ada hosted Seminole for Senior Night on Monday and is at home Saturday night for a Class 4A District Tournament matchup with Bridge Creek.
———o———
By The Numbers
GIRLS
Friday, Feb. 11
At Ada
Ada 55, McAlester 45
MCALESTER 8 15 10 12 — 45
ADA 18 21 10 6 — 55
MCALESTER: Elizabeth Milligan 5-8, 2-2, 14; Mariah Guyer 4-10, 0-0, 8; Jayda Holliman 2-13, 3-4, 7; Stevie Stinchcomb 1-9, 4-4, 6; Jalen Spears 2-3, 1-2, 5; Jada Ponce 1-4, 1-2, 3; Madigan Griffith 1-1, 0-0, 2. Totals: 16-49, 11-14, 45.
ADA: Sania Richardson 9-20, 4-6, 26; Amaya Frizell 3-11, 2-2, 10; Shayla Wofford 3-9, 1-1, 7; Jakobi Williams 1-4, 3-3, 5; Abbey Strong 1-6, 0-0, 3; Carizma Nelson 1-4, 0-0, 2; Jamieson Emarthle 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 19-56, 10-12, 55.
Turnovers: McAlester 23, Ada 17.
Steals: McAlester 10 (Holiman 3); Ada 14 (Richardson 4).
Rebounds: McAlester 37 (Ponce 8); Ada 37 (Frizell 12).
3-point goals: McAlester 2-12 (Milligan 2-4); Ada 7-23 (Richardson 4-9, Frizell 2-5, Strong 1-5).
Fouled out: Stinchcomb, Milligan (M).
