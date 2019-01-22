BROKEN BOW — The Ada High girls basketball team avenged a loss to Broken Bow earlier this season by defeating the Savages 46-34 during a Saturday afternoon road trip.
The Lady Cougars, ranked No. 7 in Class 5A, improved to 10-4 on the year, while Broken Bow slipped to 10-7. The Lady Savages bested Ada 40-33 during the 2019 East Central Oklahoma Classic.
In the boys contest, the host Savages used a strong finish to wipe Ada out 53-41. Broken Bow had edged the Cougars 59-56 earlier in the ECOC.
Ada ranked No. 11 in Class 5A, fell to 8-6 on the year, while Class 4A No. 11 Broken Bow improved to 14-3.
GIRLS
Ada 46, Broken Bow 34
The first half was close throughout as Ada led just 12-11 after the first quarter and 22-19 at halftime.
The Ada defense turned up a little heat in the second half and the Lady Cougars outscored the Lady Savages 24-15 over the final two quarters.
“We played really good defense and gave Broken Bow some problems,” Ada head coach Christie Jennings said. “It’s always good to win on the road.”
Landyn Owens led the AHS offense with 16 points, while Tatum Havens hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 12. Amaya Frizell made her return to the Ada lineup after missing some games with an injury and scored nine points.
Kamryn Gentry led the Broken Bow attack with 12 points, while Jule Calahan contributed nine.
The Lady Cougars travel to Class 6A No. 2 Shawnee tonight.
BOYS
Broken Bow 53, Ada 41
The Cougars led 36-24 with just under a minute left in the third quarter before Broken Bow staged an improbable rally.
The host Savages finished the game with a massive 29-5 run to win going away.
Jaxson Robinson scored 14 points to pace the AHS offense, while Try Havens followed with eight.
Tanner Gilliam and Jake Shannon scored five points apiece.
No other information about the Ada-Broken Bow boys game was made available by press time.
Saturday, Jan. 19
GIRLS
At Broken Bow
Ada 46, Broken Bow 34
ADA 12 10 12 12 — 46
B. BOW 11 8 9 6 — 34
ADA: Landyn Owens 16, Tatum Havens 12, Amaya Frizell 9, Shayla Wofford 3, Alexus Hamilton 3, Alex Hamilton 3.
BROKEN BOW: Kamryn Gentry 12, Jules Calahan 9, Chloe James 7, Shelby Sharrock 3, Chloe Roger 3.
3-point goals: Tatum Havens 2, Alexus Hamilton 1, Alex Hamilton 1, Landyn Owens 1 (A); Callahan 3, James 1, Rogers 1 (BB).
Fouled out: None.
