After playing just one game since Jan. 17 — a lackluster 48-43 loss to Shawnee on Jan. 27 — the Ada High girls basketball team seems to be back on track.
The Lady Cougars defeated Millwood 54-39 Friday night inside C.F. Gayles Field House at Langston University and disposed of Class 2A No. 5 Preston 57-45 in a hastily scheduled Saturday night home game.
Ada, ranked No. 17 in Class 4A, improved to 14-6 with the two victories heading into a big showdown with Class 3A No. 17 Sequoyah-Tahlequah tonight inside the Cougar Activity Center. The Lady Cougars will then wrap up a tough three-game stretch by traveling to McAlester to face the rival Lady Buffaloes. McAlester is ranked No. 10 in Class 5A.
“Preston is a really good basketball team. It was a good win for us. Hopefully, it will push us into this week against two tough opponents,” said Ada girls head coach Christie Jennings.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Ada 57, Preston 45
Preston led 29-27 at halftime before the Lady Cougars engineered a 22-13 surge in the third quarter to grab a 49-42 lead heading into the final frame.
Ada then held the Lady Pirates to just three points in the fourth period.
Sania Richardson erupted for a game-high 25 points to lead the Ada charge. Jakobi Williams was next with 13 points. Both players connected on one 3-pointer each.
Makaviya Nelson drained a trio of 3-pointers for all nine of her points. She tweaked her already-injured knee late in the game and didn’t return.
Jadyn Roberts sank four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 21 points for Preston. Adrianne Wilson hit one triple and had 16 points for the Lady Pirates. No other PHS player had more than three.
Friday, Feb. 3
Ada 54, Millwood 39
The Lady Cougars pretty much led from start to finish and got some breathing room with a 16-8 run in the third period.
Ada lead just 12-7 after the first quarter and had extended its advantage to 22-16 by halftime. After the big third period, the Lady Cougars were on top 38-24.
“It was good to be back on the court. It wasn’t the prettiest of games, but we did some really good things at times,” Jennings said.
Jakobi Williams led the AHS offense with 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Sania Richardson followed with 15 points and made one 3-point attempt. Tyley Dotson was next with seven points. Rylynn Truett, Makaviya Nelson and Abbey Strong hit 3-point shots for the Lady Cougars.
Brandie Aarrod scored a team-best 17 points for Millwood. Rhianna Hill was next with eight points, including her team’s only 3-pointer.
