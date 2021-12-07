All things considered, it was a nice season-opener for the Ada High girls basketball team.
During “Live Like Wyatt” night inside the Cougar Activity Center, the Lady Cougars used a tough 1-2 punch from freshman Sania Richardson and senior post player Shayla Wofford and knocked off Kingston 66-53.
Ada, ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, starts the year off 1-0, while Class 3A No. 7 Kingston dropped to 1-1.
“It was a good first win. We knew there would be some nerves,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings.
“And the kids are exhausted. It was a big emotional roller coaster they’ve been on all week and they’re really tired,” she continued. “We did a lot of things that are really uncharacteristic and not very smart but we beat a good basketball team. Kingston would not quit.”
The Lady Cougars led 31-17 at halftime. Amaya Frizell hit a 3-pointer and scored on a fast break to open the third period and Richardson followed by draining a 3-pointer and all of the sudden the Ada advantage had ballooned to 39-17 at the 6:13 mark.
Back came Kington. Ada went ice cold and the Lady Redskins went on a 19-5 surge and after two free throws by Jaci Herndon with 7:11 left in the fourth quarter, the visitors had trimmed their deficit to 44-36.
Ada missed 11 shots in a row during that cool stretch before senior Carizma Nelson scored on a drive to the basket to end the third period.
“I looked up one time and we were about to go up 20 and I looked up again and it was a 10-point game,” Jennings said. “Give credit to Kingston and coach (Chad) Rumer. But we found a way to finish it out.”
Ada regained the momentum when Richardson drained a 3-pointer, Frizell scored on another fast break and Wofford got free inside for a bucket off a pass from Richardson. That little flurry put the Lady Cougars on top 51-36 with 5:18 left.
Richardson was as good as advertised for Ada. She finished with a game-high 25 points, buried 5-of-7 3-point shots (including one with a defender right in her face), hit 4-of-4 free throws and had five rebounds and three assists.
Wofford was dominant down low, finishing with 19 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots.
“Sania had a great debut and Shayla was as good as I’ve ever seen her,” Jennings said.
Frizell also hit double figures with 15 points. Jamieson Emarthle came off the bench and grabbed nine rebounds to help the Lady Cougars win the battle of the boards 45-29.
Olivia Quapaw and Emily Bellettini both scored 12 points for Kington, while Kaya Wiebener notched 10 off the bench. Bellettini also had 12 rebounds.
It wasn’t all good news for Ada. Sensational sophomore Makaviya Nelson suffered a knee injury at the 3:46 mark of the second quarter. It appeared she fell to the court untouched. Nelson is awaiting an MRI to determine the seriousness of the injury.
“We’re going to hope for the best, but if it comes out bad we have to turn to the next person up. That’s just how we have to handle things. That’s the only thing you can do — go play for your teammate,” Jennings said.
Ada returns home tonight, hosting Tecumseh (1-1).
———o———
By The Numbers
Friday, Dec. 3
GIRLS
At Cougar Activity Center
Ada 66, Kingston 53
KINGSTON 8 9 16 20 — 53
ADA 13 18 13 22 — 66
ADA: Sania Richardson 8-14, 4-4, 25; Shayla Wofford 9-13, 1-1, 19; Amaya Frizell 6-19, 0-1, 15; Carizma Nelson 1-6, 1-6, 3; Jamieson Emarthle 1-5, 0-0, 2; Jakobi Williams 1-4, 0-0, 2. Totals: 26-68, 6-12, 66.
KINGSTON: Emily Bellettini 5-9, 2-3, 12; Olivia Quapaw 4-8, 1-2, 12; Kaya Wiebener 2-5, 4-4, 10; Kamry Bohannon 3-8, 2-2, 8; Lanie French 2-2, 1-1, 5; Jaci Herndon 1-4, 2-3, 5; Raegan Davis 0-4, 1-2, 1. Totals: 17-39, 13-17, 53.
Turnovers: Kingston 19, Ada 12.
Steals: Kingston 2, Ada 8.
Rebounds: Kingston 29 (Bellettini 12); Ada 45 (Wofford 11, Emarthle 9).
3-point goals: Kingston 6-16 (Quapaw 3-5, Weibener 2-4, Herndon 1-3); Ada 8-28 (Richardson 5-7, Frizell 3-12).
Fouled out: Wiliams (A).
