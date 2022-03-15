The Ada High girls soccer team used a big first half to coast past host Del City 4-0 last week.
The Lady Cougars improved to 3-1 on the year, while Del City dropped to 0-4.
In the boys game, the Eagles edged Ada 1-0.
“The kids played very hard and very tough. It was one of the best games my kids have played, but just came up short,” said Ada head coach Cole Jones.
The Cougars slipped to 2-2, while the Eagles improved to 3-1.
Both Ada teams are off for spring break before hosting Durant on March 22. The girls kick off at 5:30 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Ada 4, Del City 0
Ada got goals from Mckayla Rios, Angie Long, Izzy McGinley and Konner Bickerstaff in the first half to build the early lead.
“We possessed the game,” said Ada girls head coach Hannah McCullough. “It got really, really cold and it was super windy. In the second half, we didn’t play to the standard that I have. But a win is a win and we’re going to take it heading into spring break.”
The back portion of Ada’s defense played so well that goalkeeper Mikkiya Sloan only touched the ball twice the entire game.
“The back line did very well,” McCullough said. “Cydnee Miller and Indy Hughes, my centre-backs, played good games.”
