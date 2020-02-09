The Ada High girls basketball team came out guns-a-blazing and never looked back in an 86-34 win over Durant Friday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
Ada, ranked No. 15 in Class 4A, improved to 17-4 on the year, while Durant slipped to 4-14.
"I thought it started on the defensive end. Any time you play good solid defense, you're going to get easy baskets and we were doing that," said Ada head coach Christie Jennings. "And then we started shooting the ball well on the perimeter."
The Lady Lions led 6-5 after a pair of 3-pointers by Bradi McLemore and Madi Keel before Ada began its onslaught.
The Lady Cougars outscored Durant 19-3 the remainder of the first quarter.
Amaya Frizell hit a pair of triples in the early Ada run and Landyn Owens added a 3-pointer of her own. The hosts also scored several buckets in transition and started the game 10-of-14 (71.4%) from the field.
Ada continued to bury the Lady Lions in the second quarter.
The Lady Cougars used a 15-1 surge to take a 39-12 lead at the halfway point of the period. That run was capped by a 3-pointer from Tatum Havens and a free throw by Frizell.
Ada would build a 46-15 halftime edge.
Things didn't get any better for Durant in the third quarter.
The Lady Cougars opened the second half on a 15-2 run that included seven more points by Frizell, a 3-pointer and free throw by Owens, a bucket off an inbound pass from Jaiden Stevenson and two free shots by Shayla Wofford. Frizell's 3-pointer at the 2:28 mark put Ada on top 61-17.
Frizell and Owens finished with 24 points apiece to lead the potent AHS offense. Frizell finished 9-fo-12 from the field, sank three 3-point shots and grabbed six rebounds. Owens sank 9-of-14 shots, hit 5-of-8 3-pointers and also had six rebounds. The Lady Cougars made 11 total 3-point baskets in the game.
Wofford hit double figures with 12 points, while Stevenson added 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Havens followed with nine points and seven more boards.
Ada owned a 44-24 rebounding advantage.
McLemore scored 11 points to pace the Lady Lions.
The Lady Cougars host Harrah on Tuesday and archrival McAlester on Friday.
By The Numbers
Friday, Feb. 7
At Cougar Activity Center
Ada 86, Durant 34
DURANT 9 6 5 14 — 34
ADA 24 22 21 19 — 86
DURANT: Bradi McLemore 4-8, 0-0, 11; Madi Keel 2-4, 0-0, 6; Annalee Jones 1-5, 4-9, 6; Chelsie Wilmoth 1-4, 2-2, 4; Abbie Gregory 1-3, 0-0, 3; Bryleigh Pilgreen 1-1, 0-0, 2; Trinity Cook 0-3, 1-2, 1; Addie McLemore 0-0, 1-2, 1. Totals: 10-36, 8-16, 34.
ADA: Amaya Frizell 9-12, 3-5, 24; Landyn Owens 9-14, 1-2, 24; Shayla Wofford 4-7, 4-6, 12; Jaiden Stevenson 5-9, 0-0, 10; Tatum Havens 2-10, 3-3, 9; KK Brown 1-1, 0-0, 3; Konner Bickerstaff 1-1, 0-1, 2; Alexus Hamilton 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 32-59, 11-17, 86.
Turnovers: Durant 22, Ada 7.
Steals: Durant 4, Ada 12 (Five with 2).
Rebounds: Durant 24 (Keel 5); Ada 44 (Stevenson 7, Havens 7).
3-point goals: Durant Durant 6-16 (McLemore 3-5, Keel 2-4, Gregory 1-1); Ada 11-26 (Owens 5-8, Frizell 3-5, Havens 2-9, Brown 1-1).
Fouled out: None.
