The Ada High girls basketball team turned in a solid defensive performance for most of the contest and pushed past Madill 48-33 in a Class 4A Regional consolation contest Thursday afternoon inside the Cougar Activity Center.
The 13th ranked Lady Cougars improved to 15-6 on the year while Madill saw its season come to an end at 9-12. Ada will now play the loser between No. 3 Tuttle and Hilldale at 6 p.m. tonight back inside the Cougar Activity Center.
“This time of year is about winning and moving on to the next one,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings. “Our kids put together a good enough performance to stay alive. It’s now time to get ready for Friday night.”
Ada held Madill to 20.8% shooting from the floor in the first half (5-of-24). The Lady Cougars raced out to a 17-6 lead early in the second quarter before carrying a 27-12 advantage into the halftime break.
Ada used a 9-0 lead late in the third quarter — capped by a 3-pointer from freshman reserve Jakobi Williams — to build its biggest lead of the night at 40-27.
Madill outscored the Lady Cougars 16-8 the rest of the way.
Ada got contributions throughout the lineup.
Amaya Frizell finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Lady Cougars. Shayla Wofford roamed the paint for 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots.
Landyn Owens added seven points and seven rebounds for Ada. Early on, she looked like she was on her way to a big night after hitting her first three shots of the game. But after scoring six points in the first quarter, she hit 1-of-2 free throws in the second period and didn’t score over the final two frames.
Makaviya Nelson scored four points and Jaeden Ward sank a 3-pointer and had four steals for the home team. Carizma Nelson added three rebounds and four more steals to the AHS effort.
The Lady Cougars finished with 14 steals overall and helped force 20 Madill turnovers.
Both teams struggled at the free-throw line. Ada sank 11-of-21 shots compared to a 4-of-13 showing for the Lady Wildcats.
Madill standout Jayden Weiberg scored eight points — including a pair of 3-pointers — to pace her team. She was being hounded by Ada defenders Alexus Hamilton and Abbey Strong most of the game. Weiberg also had six rebounds and three steals.
Ximena Gomez was next with six points for the visitors.
———o———
By The Numbers
CLASS 4A REGIONAL
At Ada
Consolation Bracket
Ada 48, Madill 33
MADILL 6 6 8 13 — 33
ADA 15 12 13 8 — 48
MADILL: Jayden Weiberg 3-8, 0-0, 8; Ximena Gomez 2-8, 0-0, 6; Joslyn Stumblingbear 2-8, 0-4, 4; Abbie Lambertson 1-5, 2-6, 4; Aubrie Cantrell 1-5, 2-6, 4; Hannah Elkins 1-4, 0-0, 3; Braylee Schneider 1-5, 0-0, 2; Mariana Mendez 1-5, 0-0, 2. Totals: 12-46, 4-13, 33.
ADA: Amaya Frizell 5-15, 3-4, 14; Shayla Wofford 4-10, 5-6, 13; Landyn Owens 3-9, 1-2, 7; Makaviya Nelson 2-3, 0-1, 4; Jaeden Ward 1-2, 0-0, 3; Jakobi Williams 1-3, 0-0, 3; Alexus Hamilton 1-3, 0-2, 2; Carizma Nelson0-3, 1-4, 1; Rylynn Truett 0-0, 1-2, 1. Totals: 17-48, 11-21, 48.
Turnovers: Madill 20, Ada 13.
Steals: Madill 7 (Weiberg 3); Ada 14 (C. Nelson 4, Ward 4, Frizell 3).
Rebounds: Madill 38 (Schneider 7); Ada 38 (Frizell 8, Owens 7, Wofford 7).
3-point goals: Madill 5-16 (Weiberg 2-4, Gomez 2-4, Elkins 1-4);
