CUSHING — The Ada High School girls golf team still couldn’t quite catch Hilldale during the Tara Robbins Invitational Monday at the Buffalo Rock Golf Club. But the Lady Cougars are getting closer.
The Lady Hornets — the defending Class 4A State champs and favorites to win the seventh title in school history this spring — won the Cushing championship with a team score of 345. The Lady Cougars — ranked No. 3 in Class 4A — were second at 364.
“This was a great indication as to where we stand with our 4A completion. Again, Hilldale is the team we are all chasing,” said Ada girls golf coach Ron Anderson. “The gap is closing. We were only 19 strokes away.”
Wagoner — ranked No. 4 in Class 4A — was right on Ada’s heels, finishing third with a 365 followed by Lincoln Christian (No. 2 in Class 3A) at 380 and Cushing (No. 6 in Class 4A) at 382.
“This was a good tune-up for the Class 4A state meet,” Anderson said.
It was a good news, bad news scenario when the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released the Class 4A Regional golf pairings last week. The good news: Ada will get to play at the Jimmie Austin Golf Course in Seminole. The bad news: Hilldale was also sent to that same regional tournament.
Anderson was less than thrilled at the playoff assignment.
“Going to the Seminole regional is no surprise. But, seeing Hilldale there is,” he said.
“I simply do not understand why the OSSAA continues to not follow the general rules they set for themselves. All top four teams should be sent to different regionals,” Anderson continued. “The OSSAA must come up with a better way than just a few making decisions that affect so many. But, we’ll play the cards we have and do the best we can.”
Freshman Peyton Beans Factor won the medalist crown at Cushing with a 73. Wagoner’s Rylie Spaulding finish second, seven strokes back with an 80 individual score. Rounding out the Top 5 were Makaylee Cowan of Yukon at 80, Addy Asmus of Hilldale at 81 and Michelle Vermillion of Hilldale at 81.
“(Hilldale) does not have a player like we do in Beans, but all of their players are all pretty similar in scoring,” Anderson said.
Ada’s Ava Patterson was next for her team with a score of 96 and Ava Manwell was a sroke off that pace with a 97. London Wilson shot a 98 for the Lady Cougars and Natalie Jussely followed at 114.
The 4A Regional in Seminole is scheduled for April 26. The Lady Cougars wrap up their regular season on April 19 at the Tecumseh Invitational hosted by the FireLake Golf Course in Shawnee.
———o———
Monday, April 11
GIRLS
Tara Robbins Invitational
Buffalo Rock Golf Club
Team Standings
1. Hilldale 345
2. ADA 364
3. Wagoner 365
4. Lincoln Christian 380
5. Cushing 382
6. Yukon 383
7. Weatherford 388
8. Perkins-Tryon 395
The Best of the Rest: Bethel, Elk City, Ft. Gibson, North Rock Creek, Metro Christian, Newcastle and Prague.
Top Individual Results
1. Beans Factor 73
2. Rylie Spraulding (Wagoner) 80
3. Makaylee Cowan (Yukon) 80
4. Addy Asmus (Hilldale) 81
5. Michelle Vermillion (Hilldale) 81
6. Elle Standlee (Prague) 83
Ada Individual Results
Beans Factor 73
Ava Patterson 96
Ava Manwell 97
London Wilson 98
Natalie Jussely 114
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.