The Ada High School girls basketball team used a momentum-stealing third-quarter flurry to take control of the game and cruise past Frontier 61-38 Thursday night in the first round of the 45th Annual Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Tournament.
The Lady Cougars, ranked No. 19 in Class 4A, improved to 5-3 on the year while the Lady Mustangs — No. 5 in Class A — lost for the first time this season, falling to 11-1.
Ada met Class 3A No. 3 Bethel Friday night in a semifinal contest inside East Central University’s Kerr Activities Center.
The annual holiday tournament wraps up today with games at 3 p.m. (seventh place), 4:30 p.m. (fifth place), 6:30 p.m. (third place) and 8 p.m. (championship).
The Lady Cougars led just 28-22 at halftime but used a relentless defensive effort to start the third quarter that turned Frontier turnovers into points.
Frontier got a floater in the lane by Bonnie Childs to open the third quarter that got the Lady Mustangs within 28-24, before Ada reeled off 14 unanswered points. Abbey Strong sank a pair of 3-pointers during the decisive AHS run that was capped by a nice drive to the basket by Sania Richardson that put Ada ahead 42-24.
“It was good to get a win. I felt like our defense kind of turned it on there in the third quarter and that helped give us a cushion,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings. “We jumped out and started really getting after them with some full-court pressure.”
Strong buried two more 3-point shots to end the third quarter and that pushed the Ada advantage to 49-26. The locals outscored Frontier 21-4 in the third fame.
Frontier managed to stay within striking distance throughout the first half by hitting three 3-pointers in the first quarter and three more in the second frame. The Lady Mustangs were 6-of-11 from beyond the arc in the first half but cooled down considerably, making just 3-of-15 triples over the final two frames.
Sania Richardson paced the Ada offense with a game-best 19 points. She sank a pair of 3-pointers, handed out five assists and had three steals and four rebounds in a solid, all-around effort.
Strong scored 12 points on the strength of her four trifectas. The 5-2 junior also hustled for a game-high nine rebounds for the Lady Cougars. Jakobi Williams was next with nine points and six boards.
“I still don’t think we played really well offensively. We’ll have to be better against a good Bethel club,” Jennings said.
Ada ended the game with a huge 39-19 rebounding edge.
Jennings said being the local, host team adds extra pressure to her ballclub.
“For everyone else that comes here, it’s a really cool tournament. I think our kids kind of got caught up in the complexity of the moment (in the first half),” she explained. “These kids have grown up their entire life coming to this so it’s a lot more pressure on them. That’s why sometimes it’s hard for me to say yes to this tournament. It’s not just us playing, it’s the pressure of everybody they know from every other school in Pontotoc County being here.”
Bonnie Childs sank a trio of 3-pointers and led Frontier with 13 points. Jamie Molina also hit double digits for the Lady Mustangs with 11.
Mak is back
Ada junior Makaviya Nelson made a surprising return to the Ada starting lineup against Frontier. Nelson suffered a torn ACL on Dec. 9 versus Riverside at the first-ever Sequoyah Invitational Tournament. Nelson sank her first shot attempt of the game (and only attempted two), a 3-pointer at the 5:24 mark of the first quarter. She also went 1-for-2 from the free-throw line and scored four points and had three rebounds in limited action.
