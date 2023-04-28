The Ada High School girls golf team defended its own turf and ran away with a Class 4A Regional championship on a cool, windy Tuesday at the Oak Hills Golf & Country Club.
The top-ranked Lady Cougars shot a season-low 338 and finished well ahead of second-place Hilldale, which finished 22 strokes back with a team score of 360.
The other state qualifier from the regional at Oak Hills was the seventh-ranked Plainview, guided by head coach Taylor Howard Beatley, a former Ada High School standout during her prep playing days. The Lady Indians shot a 377 for their third-place effort.
The Lady Cougars are back-to-back regional champs after winning a title last year in Seminole. On Tuesday, no one was surprised to see Ada out-distance everyone in the field.
“I’m so very proud of the girls. Playing on our home course, this was our tournament to win or lose,” said Ada head coach Ron Anderson. “I was a little concerned going in that playing at home may create some distractions we don’t see at other tournaments. And add the last-minute changes with tee times due to the rain, teams traveling to get here and the possibility of bad course conditions, and the outcome could have been different.”
However, Anderson said his group took it all in stride.
“The girls played with blinders on and came in with our best score of the year on a difficult course,” he said.
Ada super sophomore Peyton Beans Factor led the Lady Cougar charge by winning the medalist crown after shooting a two-over-par 74. Junior London Wilson was runner-up with a solid round of 82.
“Beans and London are playing outstanding at the right time,” Anderson said.
Victoria Wiedel of Hilldale finished third with an 85. She was followed by Avery Haywood of Sallisaw at 86 and Shaleigh Eldridge of Hilldale with an 87.
Other Ada scores included Ava Patterson with an 89, Ava Manwell with a 93 and Bella Stowers with a 105.
“Ava Patterson shot her best round of the season and Ava Manwell is on the brink of putting together her best round, hopefully, that happens next week,” Anderson said. “Bella Stowers (a freshman) played in only her second high school tournament ever.”
Anderson said the regional victory was a total team effort.
“As I said at the beginning of the season, competition in practice makes us better and everyone has made improvement,” he said. “Five girls participated at regional but this was a team effort from everyone involved.”
Anderson also gave kudos to Oak Hills Golf & Country Club Golf Pro Russell Bevelhymer, the grounds crew and the Oak Hills Lady’s Golf Association for their efforts in getting the course prepared and helping things run smoothly.
“They all did an outstanding job getting the course tournament ready,” he said.
Now it’s on to the Class 4A State Tournament, scheduled for May 3-4 at the Prairie West Golf Club in Weatherford. That tournament will consist of three rounds.
“We’ll have to play our best at state,” Anderson said.
Standing in Ada’s way at the state tournament No. 2 Ft. Gibson, No. 3 Bishop McGuiness, Hilldale and fourth-ranked Clinton.
“We’ve played the course once already many weeks ago (on March 22) and we’ll go play a practice round before the tournament. The course is very forgiving, but we’ll have to deal with some course construction and you never know what kind of wind to expect out there,” Anderson said. “We are excited and looking forward to the challenge.”
———o———
Tuesday, April 25
GIRLS
Class 4A Regional
Oak Hills Golf & Country Club
Team Standings
1. ADA 338
2. Hilldale 360
3. Plainview 377
4. Muldrow 411
5. Tecumseh 446
6. Seminole 453
7. Poteau 455
8. Stilwell 467
9. Wagoner 499
Top 10 Individuals
1. Beans Factor, Ada 74
2. London Wilson, Ada 82
3. Victoria Wiedel, Hilldale 85
4. Avery Haywood, Sallisaw 86
5. Shaleigh Eldridge, Hilldale 87
6. Ava Patterson, Ada 89
(tie) Adde Glass, Hilldale 89
8. Jalee Sampley, Plainview 90
9. Sky Vaca, Plainview 91
10. Ava Manwell, Ada 93
Ada Individual Results
Beans Factor 74
London Wilson 82
Ava Patterson 89
Ava Manwell 93
Bella Stowers 105
