The Ada and Byng High School girls tennis teams are on their way to the state tournament Friday and Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
The Lady Cougars won a Class 5A Regional championship Monday on their home turf, the Ada Tennis Center.
The Lady Cougars finished with 36 team points, well ahead of runner-up Bishop McGuinness which had 27. Ardmore was a close third with 25 points while Shawnee slid into the fourth spot at 16.
At a Class 4A Regional Tournament in Henryetta, the Byng girls were runners-up to the host team. The Lady Knights captured the regional crown with 45 points followed by Byng at 35, Regent Prep at 33 and Pauls Valley at 25.5.
Class 5A Regional
Coach Terry Swopes’ squad made it a clean regional sweep, winning titles in all four divisions.
“The girls had a great day and really competed hard at regionals.The end result was a sweep. I was extremely proud of all of them. They are all peaking at the right time,” he said.
Ava Bolin captured a regional championship in No. 1 Singles by rolling past Olivia LaForge of Bishop McGuinness 6-0, 6-1 in the title match.
Eden Boggs chopped down Summer Wisner of Ardmore 6-4, 6-3 in the No. 2 Singles championship matchup.
Ada’s No. 1 Doubles team of Jessi Bolin and Lilly Cadenhead pushed past the McGuinness duo of Rachel Abbott and Hannah Porter 7-6, 6-4 in a tight championship battle.
In the No. 2 Doubles championship match, the Ada pair of Jerzie O’Neal and Zoey Brown knocked off Le & Rodgers of the Fighting Irish by a 6-4, 6-1 count.
While private schools Holland Hall and Cascia Hall are considered the slight favorites to win the Class 5A State Tournament this season, Swopes said he believes the Lady Cougars will have a say in the title hunt.
“Going into state the teams to beat are Holland Hall and Cascia Hall. There are other divisions that have excellent teams, but those two teams have four solid divisions,” Swopes said. “It will take a good tournament, but we can compete with them.”
CLASS 4A REGIONAL
Byng’s two doubles teams battled their way into their respective championship matches before falling to teams from host Henryetta.
In No. 1 Doubles, Bailey Davis and Keaton Lollis of Henryetta turned back Audrey Boatwright and Jayci Cole of Byng 6-1, 6-4 in the finals.
Casi Bailey and Emma Thompson of Henryetta had to rally past the Byng team of Harmoni Moore and Presley Dickinson 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in a No. 1 Doubles championship match thriller.
Both of Byng’s singles entrants came away with third-place medals.
Emily Holloway strolled past Madison Jones of Harrah 6-2, 6-1 in the No. 1 Singles third-place match.
And CJ Lee of Byng was awarded third place in No. 2 Singles after Katie Elliott of Victory Christian had to default due to injury.
———o———
Monday, May 1
GIRLS
Class 5A Regional
At Ada
Team Standings
1. ADA 36
2. Bishop McGuinness 27
3. Ardmore 25
4. Shawnee 16
5. Collinsville 15
6. Sapulpa 12
7. McAlester 10
8. John Marshall 5
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Ava Bolin (Ada) def. Olivia LaForge (Bishop McGuinness) 6-0,6-1 (1st Place)
2. Eden Boggs (Ada) def. Summer Wisner (Ardmore) 6-4,6-3 (1st Place)
DOUBLES
1. Jessi Bolin/Lilly Cadenhead (Ada) def. Rachel Abbott/Hannah Potter (Bishop McGuinness) 7-5,6-4 (1st Place)
2. Zoey Brown/Jerzie O’Neal (Ada) def. Le/Rodgers (Bishop McGuinness) 6-4,6-1 (1st Place)
Up Next: Ada girls at Class 5A State Tournament Friday and Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
Monday, May 1
GIRLS
Class 4A Regional
At Henryetta
Team standings
1. Henryetta 45
2, BYNG 35
3. Regent Prep 33
4. Pauls Valley 25.5
5 Wagoner 25
Byng Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Emily Holloway (Byng) def. Madison Jones (Harrah) 6-2 6-1 (3rd place)
2. CJ Lee (Byng) def. Katie Elliot (Victory Christian) by default (3rd place)
DOUBLES
1. Bailey Davis/Keaton Lollis (Henryetta) def. Audrey Boatright/Jayci Cole (Byng) 6-1 6-4 (1st place)
2. Casi Bailey/Emma Thompson (Henryetta) def Presley Dickinson/Harmoni Moore (Byng) 4-6 6-3 7-5 (1st place)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.