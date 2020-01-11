Ada girls put NW Classen away early

Ada girls coach Christie Jennings expressed concern about her team facing an athletic Class 6A Northwest Classen squad ahead of their first-round matchup Thursday night at the East Central Oklahoma Classic.
Landyn Owens helped make sure that she and the Lady Cougars had nothing to worry about.
Owens scored 20 of her game-high 22 points in the first half and hit a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Ada a 39-15 lead at the break. Ada went on to claim a 62-39 victory and was scheduled to meet Collinsville in a Friday night semifinal matchup.
The Lady Cougars, ranked No. 15 in Class 4A, improved to 8-2 on the year while Northwest Classen dropped to 4-5.
“It’s a really good start (to the tournament), especially considering last year, when we felt like we were the favorites and came out with a first-round loss (to Broken Bow),” Jennings said. “I felt like we were locked in tonight, especially in the first half. We kind of put them away early. We’ve really been preaching to them about taking things one game at a time.”
Owens sank 8-of-11 field goals through the first two quarters and was a perfect 3-of-3 from 3-point territory during that span.
“She played really well. We’ve been telling her that she needs to be more aggressive and has been turning down too many shots. She played pretty good tonight,” Jennings said.
During a pivotal 15-1 Ada surge in the first quarter, Owens scored eight points. She capped the run with a layup off a nice assist from Amaya Frizell that put the home team on top 19-5.
Owens sank back-to-back 3-pointers in the second period that pushed the AHS advantage to 32-13.
Shayla Wofford was solid in the paint for the Lady Cougars with 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots. Fellow post player Jaiden Stevenson recorded eight points and four rebounds off the bench.
Frizell stuffed the stat sheet with seven points, a whopping 17 rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals. Tatum Havens also scored seven points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and added seven rebounds.
Ada won the battle of the boards 53-32.
Northwest Classen got 15 points from Bree Shaver and 12 points from Tangee Gagau.
The Lady Cougars battled Collinsville, an upset winner over Class 5A No. 4 Ardmore in another first-round game, in Friday night’s semifinals.
