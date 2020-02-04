The Ada High girls basketball team got off to a good start in the first half and a good start in the second half, and that proved to be the difference in a 57-42 win over Broken Bow Saturday afternoon inside the Cougar Activity Center.
Ada, ranked No. 15 in Class 4A, improved to 15-4 on the year, while Broken Bow slipped to 10-10.
The win came less than 24 hours after a 55-36 victory over Lone Grove.
“We were lethargic looking at times, but we also had some really good moments,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings. “It was good for our kids to be put in a position to play two games in less than 24 hours. We had balanced scoring from our guards, and that makes us harder to beat.”
Amaya Frizell led the way for the Lady Cougars with 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Tatum Havens also sank a pair of triples and finished with 15 points. Landyn Owens also reached double figures with 11.
Jeylee Lopez scored a game-high 19 points for the Lady Savages. Chloe Rogers was next with seven points.
Ada jumped out to a 16-6 lead to start the game and led 33-21 by halftime. The Lady Cougar outscored the Lady Savages 11-6 in the third frame to build a 44-27 advantage.
Ada is now off until a Friday home date with Durant.
———o———
By The Numbers
Saturday, Feb. 1
At Cougar Activity Center
Ada 57, Broken Bow 42
ADA 16 17 11 13 — 57
B. BOW 6 15 6 15 — 42
ADA: Amaya Frizell 16, Tatum Havens 15, Landyn Owens 11, Alexus Hamilton 4, Shayla Wofford 4, Jaiden Stevenson 4, Ariel Snodgrass 3.
BROKEN BOW: Jeylee Lopez 19, Chloe Rogers 7, Corlyssa Crutchfield 5, M Wilson 5, Chloe James 3, A Routh 2, K Burris 1.
3-point goals: Havens 2, Frizell 2, Owens 1 (A); Snodgrass 1, Rogers 1, Lopez, James (BB).
Fouled out: Emily Hurst (BB).
