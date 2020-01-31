Ada girls overcome slow start against Lone Grove

The Ada High girls basketball team was flat for most of the first half against Lone Grove Friday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
However, they fluffed up a bit in the third quarter, broke open a close game and coasted past Lone Grove 55-36.
Ada, ranked No. 15 in Class 4A, improved to 15-4 on the year, while the Lady Longhorns — No. 17 in Class 3A — left town at 11-7.
"We were very lethargic in the first half. I think sometimes when high school kids don't go to school (Ada used a scheduled snow day Friday) and their routine is messed up, they don't respond well in athletic events. I'm hoping that's what that was," said Ada head coach Christie Jennings. "We had a discussion at halftime and figured some things out."
Lone Grove led 7-4 with just over a minute left in the opening frame until a mini 7-2 AHS spurt put the Lady Cougars in front 11-9 heading into the second period.
Ada missed eight straight field goals at one point in the first quarter.
After two free throws from Lone Grove's Eryka Imhof to open the second stanza that tied the game at 11-11, the Lady Cougars reeled off nine straight points to finally get some breathing room.
Jaeden "Buggy" Ward hit a 3-pointer to start the Ada run. Tatum Havens followed with a putback, Amaya Frizell scored on a nice baseline move and Landyn Owens capped the surge when she went coast to coast with a rebound to put the home team on top 20-11 at the 5:30 mark.
The Lady Longhorns wouldn't go away. They finished the first half on a 9-3 run and after Madison Imhof knifed her way to the basket for two points, the Ada lead was trimmed to 23-20 at halftime.
The Lady Cougars scored the first nine points of the third period. Owens hit a jumper and a free throw, Havens sank a 3-pointer and Frizell scored on a fast break that followed a Havens' steal.
Havens capped the Ada run with a free throw 3:28 mark that put her team on top 32-20.
The Ada sophomore ended the third period with another putback and then hit three free shots after she was fouled behind the 3-point line and the Lady Cougars carried a 39-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
Havens — who led the Ada offense with 16 points after a slow personal start — sank her second 3-pointer and scored on a fast break off an Owens steal to push the Ada lead 46-25 at the 5:12 mark of the final quarter. Havens was shaken up on the play and left the game and did not return but isn't expected to miss any playing time. She also had a team-high eight rebounds and four steals.
Ada's lead increased to 24 (53-29) with 2:16 remaining after two free throws by Ward, who scored eight big points off the bench.
"It still wasn't pretty or easy in the second half. It was just an ugly basketball game," Jennings said. "But I told them after the game, great teams find a way to win when they're not playing well and that's what they did."
Owens finished with 14 points and five steals for the Lady Cougars, while Frizell added nine points and seven rebounds.
Maili Coe scored seven points in the final 90 seconds of the game and led Lone Grove with 13 points to go with four steals. Anna Black followed with eight points and nine rebounds.
Ada is back in action Saturday afternoon, hosting Broken Bow. Tipoff for that contest is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
Jennings said she and her players don't mind the quick turnaround.
"I think we'll be fine. I'm looking forward to playing tomorrow afternoon and getting this bad taste out of our mouths. No one in the locker room was happy about the way we played," she said.
The Ada-Lone Grove game was broadcast live on Ada Athletics YouTube channel. There will also be a live feed for Saturday's home games.
