PURCELL — The Ada Lady Cougars trailed 23-22 entering the fourth quarter of a defensive battle with Anadarko Friday in the semifinals of the 50th Annual Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell.
Nearly halfway through the final period, neither team had scored. Ada needed someone, anyone, to make a bucket.
Senior Amaya Frizell came to the rescue.
Frizell hit back-to-back clutch 3-pointers to give Ada the lead for good and the Lady Cougar defense did the rest in a 34-26 historic win over the Lady Warriors.
Ada, ranked No. 8 in Class 4A, improved to 11-3 on the year. Anadarko, No. 10 in Class 4A, fell to 8-4. It was the first loss suffered by the Lady Warriors in 16 previous appearances in the storied tournament. Ada snapped Anadarko’s 49-game Heart of Oklahoma winning streak. (Anadarko edged Plainview 32-31 for third place on Saturday).
It was a defensive struggle from the word go, but Ada’s was just a little better down the stretch.
“That was probably one of the best defensive games I’ve seen in a long time. We made a lot of defensive adjustments and ran a lot of different things and our kids just locked in and did what we asked them to do. I thought we were really good in the second half,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings.
Frizell swished her first fourth-quarter 3-pointer at the 4:22 mark to put Ada on top 25-23. She buried another triple with 3:16 to play to extend Ada’s lead to 28-23 and gave the Lady Cougars some much-needed breathing room. Frizell finished with eight points but missed most of the first half after getting into early foul trouble.
“We played a lot of the first half without her. Everybody else did a good job of keeping us in it,” Jennings said.
“She’s a big scorer for us. I told her at halftime to just stay the course, get your feet wet and you’re going to knock down some big shots for us and she certainly did,” she continued. “She was really big for us.”
Anadarko couldn’t buy a bucket in the fourth quarter, missing its first six field goals before Heaven Haywood finally broke the drought with a corner 3 with just 16 seconds left. By that time, four straight Ada free throws — two by Sania Richardson and two by Frizell — had pushed the AHS advantage to 32-23.
The first three quarters went back-and-forth the entire way and included four ties and four lead changes.
Richardson hit a 30-foot heave as time expired in the second quarter to tie the game at 14-14.
Not to be outdone, Leyla Saldana buried a long 3-pointer at the third-quarter horn to put the Lady Warriors on top 23-21 heading into the final frame.
Richardson led all scorers with 18 points for Ada, including a pair of 3-pointers. She also had five rebounds, three steals and three assists. Richardson went a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line and after Frizell hit her two free shots in the fourth period, the Lady Cougars finished the game 10-for-10 from the stripe.
Shayla Wofford contributed four points and eight rebounds for Ada. Carizma Nelson scored just two points but had a game-high five steals.
Haywood led Anadarko with eight points, while Chloe Cantrell followed with seven points and eight rebounds.
Anadarko turned the ball over 19 times and Ada was charged with 17.
———o———
By The Numbers
Friday, Jan. 21
Heart of Oklahoma Tournament
At Purcell
Semifinals
Ada 34, Anadarko 26
ANADARKO 6 8 9 3 — 26
ADA 7 7 8 12 — 34
ANADARKO: Heaven Haywood 3-8, 0-0, 8; Chloe Cantrell 2-11, 2-2, 7; Leyla Saldana 2-9, 0-0, 6; Brianna Johnson 1-2, 0-0, 3; Ashlyn Jackson 1-4, 0-0, 2. Totals: 9-42, 2-2, 26.
ADA: Sania Richardson 4-13, 8-8, 18; Amaya Frizell 2-4, 2-2, 8; Shayla Wofford 2-6, 0-0, 3; Carizma Nelson 1-5, 0-0, 2; Jakobi Williams 1-1, 0-0, 2. Totals: 10-31, 10-10, 34.
Turnovers: Anadarko 19, Ada 17.
Steals: Anadarko 4; Ada 10 (Nelson 5, Richardson 3).
Rebounds: Anadarko 30 (Cantrell 8, Rylynn Casper 8); Ada 24 (Wofford 8).
3-point goals: Anadarko 6-21 (Haywood 2-8, Saldana 2-6, Johnson 1-2, Cantrell 1-3); Ada 4-12 (Richardson 2-5, Frizell 2-4).
Fouled out: None.
