SEMINOLE — The Ada High School girls golf team punched their ticket to next week’s state tournament by capturing a Class 4A Regional championship Monday at the Jimmie Austin Golf Course.
The third-ranked Lady Cougars shot a 361 and were 16 strokes ahead of top-ranked and defending state champion Hilldale, which was runner-up with a 377. Planview and Sulphur tied for third place with 418 scores.
It was the first time this spring that the Lady Cougars were able to top Hilldale in head-to-head competition.
It was the Lady Cougars’ first-ever regional crown and the first time they’ll compete in the state tournament since 2017.
“What a great day for Lady Cougar golf,” said Ada head coach Ron Anderson. “I’m so proud of the girls for making history. Twice we’ve had teams finish second at a regional, but this is our first-ever regional championship.”
The team totals were almost completely flipped from a month ago at the Seminole Tournament. Hilldale shot a team total of 361 and the Lady Cougars were 21 strokes back with a 382.
“I must be honest because I did not expect Hildale to score higher than just a month ago,” Anderson said.
Freshman star Peyton Beans Factor won the individual regional title by shooting a 1-over-par 72. Emily Vang of Catoosa was runner-up with a 78. Ada teammate Ava Manwell finished third with a season-best 85.
“Beans is playing very well right now and I don’t see anyone in 4A better than her,” Anderson said. “And Ava Manwell’s low score was a pleasant surprise. Several opposing coaches have bragged on Ava and how long she can hit the ball. I felt she was on the verge of having a career day and it couldn’t have come at a better time.”
Ava Patterson was next for Ada at 101 followed by London Wilson at 103 and Natalie Jussely at 112.
“Ava Patterson and London Wilson are also on the verge for a breakout day and I hope it comes next week at state,” Anderson said. “And with just two junior high tournament experiences this year, I threw freshman Natalie Jussely in the deep end she is doing outstanding playing at the high school level.”
With the regional victory under their belts, the Lady Cougars all of a sudden will be one of the favorites to capture a state title. The Class 4A State Tournament is next Tuesday and Wednesday at the Buffalo Rock Golf Course in Cushing.
“Going into regional, the girls and I were pretty confident about qualifying for state.
But now that we’ve won the darn thing, we’ll be considered one of the favorites next week,” Anderson said. “This is unfamiliar territory for both me and the girls.”
Ada’s tee time has been scheduled for 10:04 a.m.
Other Class 4A State qualifiers include Clinton, North Rock Creek, Weatherford, Tuttle, Cushing, Hildale, Sulphur, Plainview, Fort Gibson and Pryor.
Plainview is coached by former Ada standout Taylor Beatley (Howard).
Other regional champions included No. 4 Wagoner, No. 9 Perkins-Tryon and No. 5 Elk City.
———o———
GIRLS
Class 4A Regional
At Seminole
Team Standings
1. ADA 361
2. Hilldale 377
3. Plainview 418
(tie) Sulphur 418
5. Broken Bow 419
6. Seminole 425
7. Muldrow 450
8. Tecumseh 463
Top 4 Individuals
1. Beans Factor, Ada 72
2. Emily Vang, Catoosa 78
3. Ava Manwell, Ada 83
4. Claire Burns, Broken Bow 86
Ada Individual Results
Beans Factor 72
Ava Manwell 85
Ava Patterson 101
London Wilson 103
Natalie Jussely 112
