It was a crazy day for the Ada High girls basketball team.
The Lady Cougars got off to a big start but had to hold off a furious Northwest Classen finish in a 44-36 win over the Lady Knights in consolation play Friday afternoon at the 2019 East Central Oklahoma Classic.
Ada, ranked No. 6 in Class 5A, snapped a three-game losing skid to improve to 7-4 on the year, while NW Classen (No. 18 in 5A) fell to 6-4.
The Lady Cougars will meet Collinsville at 1 p.m. today in the fifth-place game.
Ada head coach Christie Jennings also instructed most of Ada’s roster to wear old AHS uniforms — complete with different numbers — to motivate her young Lady Cougars.
The ploy worked like a charm at the beginning of the contest, as Ada raced to leads of 7-0 and 12-2 to start the game before taking a 19-6 halftime advantage after a mostly dominant first half.
Freshman post player Shayla Wofford hit a free throw to start the third quarter and push the Ada lead to 20-6.
The Lady Knights were more physical in the third quarter and slowly started to chip into the Lady Cougar cushion.
After getting within seven, Tatum Havens hit a 3-pointer and a free throw to make it 24-13 at the 4:32 mark of the third period. With 2:12 left in the frame, both teams had reached the 10-foul limit and were in the double bonus.
In fact, there were a whopping 47 fouls called in the contest — 29 on the Lady Nights and 18 on the home team. The Lady Cougars made 22-of-35 free throws, compared to a 6-of-12 effort for NW Classen.
The Lady Cougars carried a 32-20 lead into the final eight minutes.
Ada saw its lead reach 36-20 on four straight free throws by Kaley Watkins. A Wofford fast-break basket with just under three minutes to play gave the Lady Cougars a 42-29 lead, but the Lady Knights finished strong.
NW Classen used a 7-0 flurry, capped by six straight points from Takare Drennon, who recorded back-to-back steals that turned into layups. The Lady Knights trailed just 42-36 — and had a couple of possessions to draw closer — before Havens hit late free throws in the closing seconds to finally seal the outcome.
Owens led the Ada offense with 13 points, while Havens drained a pair of 3-point baskets and finished with 11. Watkins scored nine points on 9-of-11 shooting from the charity stripe.
Moore hit three triples and scored 13 to pace Northwest Classen.
————o————
Friday, Jan. 11
East Central Oklahoma Classic
At Cougar Activity Center
Ada 44, NW Classen 36
NW CLASSEN 2 4 14 16 — 36
ADA 10 9 13 12 — 44
NW CLASSEN: Sincere Moore 13, Joycelyn Gunn 7, Takare Drennon 6, Erica Nash 5, Desiree Crosby 3, Sadie Sloan 2.
ADA: Landyn Owens 15, Tatum Havens 11, Kaley Watkins 9, Dixie Redman 5, Shayla Wofford 3, Alex Hamilton 1.
3-point goals: Moore 3, Nash 1 (NW); Havens 2, Owens 1, Redman 1 (A).
Nash 5, Gunn 7, Drennon 6, Moore 13,
Crosby 3, Sloan 2
Fouled out: Crosby (NW).
