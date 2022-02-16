The Ada High School girls basketball team overwhelmed Seminole early en route to a 60-48 victory over the Lady Chieftains during a successful Senior Night Monday inside the Cougar Activity Center.
The Lady Cougars, No. 7 in Class 4A, ended the regular season at 18-4, while Seminole dropped to 12-10.
“It was a good Senior Night. We had another great crowd and sent these seniors out on a high note,” said Ada girls coach Christie Jennings.
Ada girls basketball seniors who were honored after the game included the Senior Night festivities included Ariel Snodgrass, Carizma Nelson, Amaya Frizell and Shayla Wofford.
The Lady Cougars took charge early by opening the contest on a 17-2 volley. Frizell was fouled after a steal and made both free shots to give the home team its 15-point lead at the 2:29 mark of the first quarter.
Ada led 23-7 heading into the second period and boosted its lead to 35-13 after Wofford hit a jumper and followed with a free throw at the 3:44 mark.
The Lady Cougars settled for a 41-15 lead at halftime.
Ada still led by 20 at 56-36 following a Frizell 3-pointer with 4:04 left in the game before a late Lady Chieftain run that made the game look closer than the final score might indicate.
Frizell paced the AHS attack with 18 points, including three 3-point baskets. She also had seven rebounds and a pair of steals. Freshman Sania Richardson was next with 17 points four rebounds seven steals and a handful of assists.
Wofford recorded a double-double that included 11 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots for the hosts.
Abbey Strong sank a pair of 3-pointers for six points off the bench.
Holli Ladd scored 18 points to pace the Seminole offense. Kennedy Coker was next with 16 points — including four 3-point buckets — and three steals. Kaylyn Cotner followed with seven points and Reese Street pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds.
The Lady Cougars host Bridge Creek at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in a Class 4A District Tournament championship game.
———o———
By The Numbers
GIRLS
Monday, Feb. 14
At Ada
Ada 60, Seminole 48
SEMINOLE 7 8 13 20 — 48
ADA 23 18 12 7 — 60
SEMINOLE: Holli Ladd 6-15, 5-8, 18; Kennedy Coker 5-11, 2-3, 16; Kaylyn Cotner 2-4, 2-2, 7; Reese Street 1-5, 2-2, 4; Annira Sewell 1-3, 0-0, 3. Totals: 15-39, 11-15, 48.
ADA: Amaya Frizell 5-14, 7-8, 18; Sania Richardson 8-21, 0-0, 17; Shayla Wofford 5-14, 1-2, 11; Abbey Strong 2-4, 0-0, 6; Carizma Nelson 2-9, 0-0, 4; Rylynn Truett 1-3, 0-0, 2; Jamieson Emarthle 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 23-77, 8-10, 60.
Turnovers: Seminole 24, Ada 9.
Steals: Seminole 6 (Coker 3); Ada 15 (Richardson 7).
Rebounds: Seminole 35 (Street 10); Ada 45 (Wofford 14).
3-point goals: Seminole 7-20 (Coker 4-9, Cotner 1-2, Sewell 1-2, Ladd 1-3); Ada 6-36 (Frizell 3-7, Strong 2-4, Richardson 1-9).
Fouled out: None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.