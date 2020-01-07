Ada High girls basketball coach Christie Jennings repeatedly said her team’s biggest problem in a pre-holiday loss at Shawnee was shooting. The Lady Cougars couldn’t buy enough baskets.
Fast forward to Friday night. That same Shawnee squad, ranked No. 15 in Class 5A, invaded the Cougar Activity Center and fell victim to an Ada team that could hardly miss.
Led by sophomore Tatum Havens, the Lady Cougars put on a shooting clinic in a 53-45 win over the Lady Wolves in a game that really wasn’t that close.
Ada, No. 18 in Class 4A, improved to 7-2 on the year, while Shawnee left town at 5-4.
Through the first three quarters, Ada hit 16-of-28 (57.1%) field goals and led 45-26.
“We were shooting it like that early in the season, and then we just kind of went into a lull. It was good to see the ball go in the hole a couple of times early. I think after that, everyone just relaxed,” Jennings said. “Any time you can beat Shawnee, it’s a good win.”
Havens matched her career-high with 18 points to lead the Ada charge. She finished 5-of-8 from the field, sank four 3-pointers and hit 4-of-5 free throws. She also had three rebounds and four steals.
“She played good. They’ve all had a really good Christmas break and put a lot of time in. It was good to get back in that win column tonight,” Jennings said.
Ada led just 17-15 after a fast-paced first quarter, and Shawnee’s Esabelle Ramirez scored the first basket of the second period to knot the score at 17-all.
The Lady Cougars then got a giant spark off the bench from junior Jaeden Ward. She scored on a fast break after a rebound and long pass by Amaya Frizell and seconds later, the two teamed up for a similar bucket.
Ward then sank a 3-pointer from the corner, and her personal 7-0 run put Ada ahead 24-17.
Late in the quarter, Havens hit a 3-pointer and followed with a mid-range jumper that increased the Lady Cougar lead to 29-19. At that point, Ada had hit 11 of their first 15 field goals (73.3%).
The Lady Cougars got off to a good start in the third quarter. Havens hit another 3-pointer and Frizell — who finished with a strong all-round that included eight points, seven rebounds, five steals and five assists — scored off an assist from Havens and hit two free throws at the 4:46 mark that boosted the Ada advantage to 36-21.
Later in the frame, a Havens’ triple and a conventional three-point play by Alexus Hamilton pushed the AHS lead to 42-24.
After Ward, who totaled nine points, scored the first bucket of the fourth quarter, Ada held its largest lead of the game at 47-26.
It was all Shawnee the rest of the way. The Lady Wolves outscored Ada 19-6 to end the game. During that span, Ada missed four field goals and committed eight of its 22 turnovers for the game.
“There at the end, we kind of let them back in it. We really weren’t ready for their press. We kind of lost our minds,” Jennings said. “I don’t understand why we do that, because we’re very skilled and had a lot of guards on the floor. I think it’s a maturity thing, and we’ll learn from it and do better.”
Landyn Owens, who finished with 12 points, hit two free throws with 23.8 seconds left to help close out the game after Shawnee had trimmed the lead to 51-45 on a basket from Aubrie Megehee seven seconds earlier.
Alesia Thomas led Shawnee with 15 points and five steals. Megehee followed with 14 points, while Ramirez also hit double figures with 10.
Ada won the battle of the boards, 29-18.
The Lady Cougars host the 2020 East Central Oklahoma Classic beginning Thursday inside the Cougar Activity Center. Ada meets Class 6A Northwest Classen at 7 p.m. in a first-round matchup.
