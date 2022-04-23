Ada girls golfers finish second to red-hot Durant

SHAWNEE — The Ada High School girls golf team shot its best round of the season earlier this week at the Tecumseh Invitational hosted by the FireLake Golf Course in Shawnee.
But Durant — ranked No. 1 in Class 5A — was even better.
The Lady Lions shot a low score of 312 to capture the championship and the Lady Cougars were runners-up at 352. Seminole was third at 380 followed by Clinton and 394 and Cushing at 395.
All five Durant players finished in the Top 10 individually.
“I’m just thankful that Durant is in Class 5A because they are very good from top to bottom. I don’t think there is anyone that can beat them, especially playing on their home course,” said Ada girls golf coach Ron Anderson. “The Tecumseh tournament had several teams we could see at the Class 4A State Tournament.”
Durant’s Scarlet Sturch won the medalist title with a 70 and Ada’s super freshman Beans Factor was runner-up with a 75. Chloe Henderson of Durant was third with a 79 followed by Ryle Samrow of Durant at 80 and Lillian Savage of the Oklahoma City Storm at 83.
Ava Manwell was next for Ada with a season-best 89, good enough for a 10th-place showing.
“Beans played very well again and Ava Manwell played her best of the year,” Anderson said.
The Lady Cougars are now off to the Class 4A Regional Tournament hosted by the Jimmie Austin Golf Course in Seminole on Tuesday. Defending 4A state champion Hilldale will be waiting on the Ada girls in Seminole.
“It’s still beyond my comprehension that Hilldale was sent to our regional,” Anderson said. But we’re not too far off from them.”
Anderson said it will be all about course management from here on out.
“As I have said every year at this time, our skills may not change all that much in the next two weeks, but we certainly can improve our course management,” he explained. “I have no doubt the girls could improve their scores five or more strokes per round by making good decisions on the course. That’s 20 total strokes and just enough to catch Hilldale.”
———o———
Tuesday, April 19
Tecumseh Invitational
At FireLake Golf Course
Team Standings
1. Durant 312
2. ADA 352
3. Seminole 380
4. Clinton 394
5. Cushing 395
6. Heritage Hall 395
7. Beggs 401
8. North Rock Creek 429
9. Crossings 430
10. Tecumseh 436
Top Individual Results
1. Scarlet Sturch (Durant) 70
2. Beans Factor (Ada) 75
3. Chloe Henderson (Durant) 79
4. Ryley Samrow (Durant) 80
5. Lillian Savage (OKC Storm)
6. Mikacla Kacanja (Durant) 83
7. Riley Friesen (MWC) 85
8. Ella Barbush (Durant) 86
9. Kacy Bedford (MWC) 87
10. Ava Manwell (Ada) 89
Ada Individual Results
Beans Factor 75
Ava Manwell 89
Ava Patterson 92
London Wilson 98
Emily Kemp 103
Natalie Jussely 110
