ARDMORE — One day after finishing fifth Ardmore Tournament, the Ada High School girls golf team won its first championship of the year at the Plainview Invitational.

Ada, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, finished with a team score of 346, easily out-distancing runner-up Class 4A No. 7 Plainview which finished with a 374 total. Marlow, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, was a stroke back at 375 and Class 3A No. 4 Heritage Hall finished fourth at 377.

It was Ada’s best team score so far this spring.

At the Ardmore Tournament, Class 5A No. 3 Carl Albert won the team title with a 335 score. Class 5A No. 4 Duncan was second at 347, followed by Class 5A No. 1 Durant at 352, Class 5A No. 2 Bishop Kelley at 357 and the Lady Cougars at 360.

“Even though we played in some tough tournaments, I am a bit surprised that it would take this long to win a tournament,” said Ada girls golf coach Ron Anderson. “Playing in the 5A Preview one day and then the 3A Preview the next really shows the level of competition between our classes.”

PLAINVIEW

“Most all the top 3A teams competed because Lake Murray will be hosting the Class 3A State Championship,” Anderson pointed out. “Even after Wednesday’s tournament win, the Lady Cougars feel they still have a lot of improvement to make before Regionals and State. Playing Lake Murray and winning the tournament was just the medicine we needed with just over a week before Regionals.”

The Lady Cougars will host the 4A Regional Tournament, scheduled for April 25 at the Oak Hills Golf & Country Club.

Ada sophomore Beans Factor won the medalist crown at the Plainview event, finishing with a score of 75. Avery Haddock of Oklahoma Christian Academy was second, a stroke behind at 76. Gabriella Gross of Heritage Hall was third with a 78.

The Lady Cougars also got Top 10 finishes from London Wilson and Ava Patterson. Wilson finished eighth with an 87 and Patterson was right behind in ninth with an 88. Ava Manwell shot a 97 and Kenzie Qualls shot a 99.

ARDMORE

Ada was competing against mostly Class 5A teams at the Ardmore Tournament, the site of this year’s Class 5A State Tournament.

“Dornick Hills beat us up. They cut down over 700 trees, but I really think the course is more difficult,” Anderson said.

London Wilson led the way for Ada with a score of 74. Beans Factor followed with an 85 and Ava Patterson was next with a 93. Ava Manwell shot a 98 and Kenzie Qualls finished with a 101.

Anderson said he and his team are thankful to get to host a 4A Regional.

“Oak Hills is graciously allowing us to host Regionals. Golf Pro Russell Bevelhymer and the course crews are working very hard to get the course ready,” he said.

The Lady Cougars travel to the Tecumseh Invitational today hosted by the FireLake Golf Course in Shawnee.

———o———

Tuesday, April 11

Ardmore Tournament

Dornick Hills Golf & Country Club

Top 5 Teams

Carl Albert 335

Duncan 347

Durant 352

Bishop Kelly 357

ADA 360

Ada Individual Results

London Wilson 84

Beans Factor 85

Ava Patterson 93

Ava Manwell 98

Kenzie Quals 101

Wednesday, April 12

Plainview Invitational

Lake Murray Golf Course

Top 10 Teams

ADA 346

Plainview 374

Marlow 375

Heritage Hall 377

OCA 386

Lone Grove 391

Marlow B 393

OCS 396

Pauls Valley 399

Washington 416

Top 10 Individuals

1. Beans Factor (Ada) 74

2. Avery Haddock (OCA) 75

3. Gabriella Gross (Heritage Hall) 78

4. Meredith Reid (Kingston) 81

5. Katie Joe Eisenhauer (OCS) 84.

6. Skye Vaca (Plainview) 86

(tie) Kya Lamb (Dickson) 86

8. London Wilson (Ada) 87

9. Ava Patterson (Ada) 88

(tie) Gabby Hack (Marlow) 88

Ada Individual Results

Beans Factor 74

London Wilson 87

Ava Patterson 88

Ava Manwell 97

Kenzie Quals 99

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

