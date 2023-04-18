ARDMORE — One day after finishing fifth Ardmore Tournament, the Ada High School girls golf team won its first championship of the year at the Plainview Invitational.
Ada, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, finished with a team score of 346, easily out-distancing runner-up Class 4A No. 7 Plainview which finished with a 374 total. Marlow, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, was a stroke back at 375 and Class 3A No. 4 Heritage Hall finished fourth at 377.
It was Ada’s best team score so far this spring.
At the Ardmore Tournament, Class 5A No. 3 Carl Albert won the team title with a 335 score. Class 5A No. 4 Duncan was second at 347, followed by Class 5A No. 1 Durant at 352, Class 5A No. 2 Bishop Kelley at 357 and the Lady Cougars at 360.
“Even though we played in some tough tournaments, I am a bit surprised that it would take this long to win a tournament,” said Ada girls golf coach Ron Anderson. “Playing in the 5A Preview one day and then the 3A Preview the next really shows the level of competition between our classes.”
PLAINVIEW
“Most all the top 3A teams competed because Lake Murray will be hosting the Class 3A State Championship,” Anderson pointed out. “Even after Wednesday’s tournament win, the Lady Cougars feel they still have a lot of improvement to make before Regionals and State. Playing Lake Murray and winning the tournament was just the medicine we needed with just over a week before Regionals.”
The Lady Cougars will host the 4A Regional Tournament, scheduled for April 25 at the Oak Hills Golf & Country Club.
Ada sophomore Beans Factor won the medalist crown at the Plainview event, finishing with a score of 75. Avery Haddock of Oklahoma Christian Academy was second, a stroke behind at 76. Gabriella Gross of Heritage Hall was third with a 78.
The Lady Cougars also got Top 10 finishes from London Wilson and Ava Patterson. Wilson finished eighth with an 87 and Patterson was right behind in ninth with an 88. Ava Manwell shot a 97 and Kenzie Qualls shot a 99.
ARDMORE
Ada was competing against mostly Class 5A teams at the Ardmore Tournament, the site of this year’s Class 5A State Tournament.
“Dornick Hills beat us up. They cut down over 700 trees, but I really think the course is more difficult,” Anderson said.
London Wilson led the way for Ada with a score of 74. Beans Factor followed with an 85 and Ava Patterson was next with a 93. Ava Manwell shot a 98 and Kenzie Qualls finished with a 101.
Anderson said he and his team are thankful to get to host a 4A Regional.
“Oak Hills is graciously allowing us to host Regionals. Golf Pro Russell Bevelhymer and the course crews are working very hard to get the course ready,” he said.
The Lady Cougars travel to the Tecumseh Invitational today hosted by the FireLake Golf Course in Shawnee.
Tuesday, April 11
Ardmore Tournament
Dornick Hills Golf & Country Club
Top 5 Teams
Carl Albert 335
Duncan 347
Durant 352
Bishop Kelly 357
ADA 360
Ada Individual Results
London Wilson 84
Beans Factor 85
Ava Patterson 93
Ava Manwell 98
Kenzie Quals 101
Wednesday, April 12
Plainview Invitational
Lake Murray Golf Course
Top 10 Teams
ADA 346
Plainview 374
Marlow 375
Heritage Hall 377
OCA 386
Lone Grove 391
Marlow B 393
OCS 396
Pauls Valley 399
Washington 416
Top 10 Individuals
1. Beans Factor (Ada) 74
2. Avery Haddock (OCA) 75
3. Gabriella Gross (Heritage Hall) 78
4. Meredith Reid (Kingston) 81
5. Katie Joe Eisenhauer (OCS) 84.
6. Skye Vaca (Plainview) 86
(tie) Kya Lamb (Dickson) 86
8. London Wilson (Ada) 87
9. Ava Patterson (Ada) 88
(tie) Gabby Hack (Marlow) 88
Ada Individual Results
Beans Factor 74
London Wilson 87
Ava Patterson 88
Ava Manwell 97
Kenzie Quals 99
