A lot has changed since Ada girls golf head coach Ron Anderson took over the program 16 years ago. Some doubted he could even form a team back then.
“When I first arrived at Ada High there were several very good individual girls that had played golf, but never a full team. I hit the halls and other fall and winter sports looking for bodies,” Anderson recalled. “I was told by several people not to waste my time trying to get a team together. In fact, we weren’t even welcome at the course (Oak Hills) so we spent most of our time at the Pecan Valley driving range. That first year was painful, but that bunch of girls worked harder than any team I’ve ever coached.”
That group of Lady Cougars qualified for the state tournament in only their second year together.
Flash forward to now and the Ada High girls golf season is expected to be one of the favorites to capture a Class 4A state title this spring. Ada finished as runners-up to Hilldale last year.
Anderson said his teams have never begun a season as the team to beat.
“Now look at us,” he said. “We will likely be the favorite to win it all.”
The Lady Cougars return all five players from that runner-up team this year and have added a few more to this year’s roster.
“Now they haven’t inscribed our name on the trophy yet. That’s going to require a lot more time on the course and that’s why I placed us in some tough tournaments,” Anderson said. “Playing with the best will make us more competitive come playoff time.”
Anderson said traditional girls golf powers such as defending state champion Hilldale, Fort Gibson, Clinton, Bishop McGuiness, Wagoner and Weatherford certainly won’t go away.
Last year’s second-place team included super sophomore Beans Factor, Ava Patterson, Ava Manwell, London Wilson and Natalie Jussely.
“This year’s team is yet to be determined with so much other talent,” Anderson said. “With several girls playing at the same level, they will be required to qualify to compete in tournaments this year. That competition in practice will make us an even better team.”
Factor finished runner-up in the medalist race at the 4A State Tournament in 2022, finishing just three strokes behind Layne Ailshie of Fort Gibson.
“Beans is looking for a redo,” Anderson said. “Beans did shoot the lowest score of the tournament finishing with a 72 on the second day of competition. In fact, all the girls are looking for a do-over.”
Seniors Emily Kemp and Lexie Smith, plus Kate McCortney, Macy McQuiston, Brooklyn Black, Bella Stowers and transfer Kenzie Qualls will all battle to qualify for tournament play.
Anderson didn’t hold back with scheduling as the Lady Cougars will play in some of the best tournaments and compete against the best players in the State. Eight tournaments are included on the 2023 schedule, starting March 9 at the Durant Invitational played at the Chickasaw Point Golf Club in Kingston. Durant won the Class 5A State championship last spring.
After spring break, the Lady Cougars will travel to tournaments hosted by Weatherford on March 22 and Ardmore on March 27.
The Oak Hills Golf & Country Club will host a Class 4A Regional Tournament on April 25.
“That’s the biggest highlight on the schedule,” Anderson said. “Not since 2016 has a girls regional tournament been played at Oak Hills.”
Anderson said his team has already been hard at work, getting ready for next Thursday’s season opener.
“Weather permitting, the girls have been on the course daily preparing for what they hope will be a very rewarding season,” Anderson said. “For the first time in history, anything less than a state championship will be disappointing. We are very excited to get started. “
