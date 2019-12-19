Ada sophomore post player Shayla Wofford hit her first four field goals and helped keep Madill at bay before other Ada players finally got into an offensive groove in the Lady Cougars’ 61-36 win over Madill Tuesday night inside the Kerr Activities Center.
Ada, ranked No. 16 in Class 4A, improved to 5-1 on the year, while Madill left town at 5-2.
Wofford scored the first six Ada points in the second period, and her fast-break basket with just over three minutes left in the quarter put Ada ahead 22-14.
It was Wofford’s contributions that helped stifle a Madill comeback that saw the visitors cut an early 11-2 deficit to four at the end of the first quarter and to six two different times in the second period.
“We came off that tournament (at Bishop Kelley) with a little hangover,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings, who saw her club finish third at the Bishop Kelley Invitational despite being the smallest school in the rugged field. “Shayla was really consistent. She played tough on both ends of the floor.”
Wofford scored eight second-quarter points and finished with 16 overall to go with five rebounds, two steals and four blocked shots.
Ada playmaker Landyn Owens followed a long 3-pointer by stopping and popping from 12 feet to push the Lady Cougar lead to 30-16 by halftime. Owens shared team-high honors with Wofford with 16 points.
Amaya Frizell buried one of her three 3-point baskets with just under four minutes left in the third period to stretch the AHS advantage to 40-19. Frizell ended up with 15 points and game highs of 10 rebounds and four steals.
“Amaya had a really big game. She scored the basketball really well and went and rebounded it,” Jennings said.
The Lady Cougars finished the game on a 16-11 surge.
Jaiden Stevenson, Ada’s backup post player, scored eight points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked a pair of shots off the bench.
Jayden Weiberg led the Madill offense with 11 points, while Kristen Chapa finished with eight.
The Lady Cougars will wrap up the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule Friday night at Shawnee. The Lady Wolves are ranked No. 14 in Class 5A.
“It was a really good team effort. We feel good about going into the Shawnee game at 5-1,” Jennings said.
Jennings and Shawnee head coach Wendi Wells have had some great matchups in the series.
“Coach Wells and I are pretty good friends, and she does such a good job. We’ve had some battles throughout the years,” Jennings said. “More than anything, we just enjoy going up and having to compete. We know they’re going to always push us.”
