It looked like Sequouah-Tahlequah standout Annaston Brown was going to have a field day against the Ada High School girls basketball team during their matchup Tuesday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
Brown scored 16 points in the first half and nearly singlehandedly kept the Lady Indians within striking distance at 29-23 at halftime.
However, after what was probably a great halftime speech by Ada head coach Christie Jennings, the Lady Cougars shut out Brown over the final two quarters en route to a convincing 52-38 win.
Ada, ranked no. 17 in Class 4A, improved to 15-6 on the year, while Class 3A No. 14 Sequoyah-Tahlequah dropped to 11-9.
“That was our focus all week was to get ready for her,” Ada head coach Christie Jennings said on the Ada basketball radio broadcast. “She’s really good. She’s a talented offensive player. We knew we were going to have to focus on and not let her get hot. I wasn’t very happy in the first half with how we lost her a couple of times. But we made some adjustments and did a great job in the second half.”
The game turned in Ada’s favor when sophomore Sania Richardson got hot in the third quarter. She scored 10 points in a 12-1 Ada run that helped the Lady Cougars get some breathing room.
Ada post player Tyley Dotson started the AHS surge with a putback of her own miss.
Richardson then scored by driving through three S-T defenders for a layup. She then grabbed a rebound and scored on a putback and got a steal and layup that put Ada ahead 37-25 at the 3:26 mark of the third period.
Sequoyah’s Wicahpi Cuny and Richardson traded free throws late in the third quarter before the Ada guard swished a 3-pointer to open the fourth period that pushed the AHS advantage to 41-26.
Richardson ended the game with 24 points, four rebounds, four steals and eight assists.
Jakobi Williams also reached double figures for Ada with 12 points, while Dotson was next with nine points and eight rebounds.
Rylynn Truett hit a 3-pointer and scored seven points for the home team. Abbey Strong, all 5-2 of her, hustled for a game-high nine rebounds.
“We beat a good basketball team. I told the kids after the game that it looked like playoff basketball. It was a gritty, hard-fought win,” Jennings said. “We kept fighting and found a way to get it done.”
By The Numbers
GIRLS
Tuesday, Feb. 7
At Ada
Ada 52, Sequoyah-Tahlequah 38
SEQUOYAH 6 17 3 12 — 38
ADA 13 16 9 14 — 52
SEQUOYAH-TAHLEQUAH: Annaston Brown 6-20, 1-2, 16; Emma Culie 2-3, 1-2, 5; Shailey Hair 2-5, 0-1, 5; Tylee Ford 2-4, 0-2, 4; Lila Bible 2-5, 0-0, 4; Rylee Bush 1-3, 0-0, 2; Wicahpi Cuny 0-3, 2-4, 2. Totals: 15-47, 4-12, 38.
ADA: Sania Richardson 10-18, 2-5, 24; Jakobi Williams 4-7, 3-3, 12; Tyley Dotson 3-12, 3-3, 9; Rylynn Truett 3-7, 0-0, 7. Totals: 20-47, 8-12, 52.
Turnovers: Sequoyah 16, Ada 13.
Steals: Sequoyah 8, Ada 7 (Richardson 4).
Rebounds: Sequoyah 40 (Cuny 5, Ford 5); Ada 33 (Abbey Strong 9, Dotson 8).
3-point goals: Sequoyah 4-16 (Brown 3-9, Hair 1-3); Ada 4-15 (Richardson 2-6, Truett 1-4, Williams 1-3).
Fouled out: None.
