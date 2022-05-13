OKLAHOMA CITY — On paper, the young, inexperienced Ada High School girls tennis team probably didn’t have any business competing for a Top 5 finish at the rugged Class 5A State Tournament last weekend at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
However, not only did the Lady Cougars scratch and claw their way to third place in the team standings, they were three points away from the runner-up spot.
Private school powerhouse Cascia Hall rolled to the Class 5A team championship with a score of 31. Heritage Hall, another tradition-rich private squad, was second at 19.
Both Ada and Carl Albert followed with identical scores of 16. Bishop McGuinness was in the fifth-place spot at 14.
It was no easy chore for Ada’s youthful squad that featured the veteran of the bunch — junior Ava Bolin — and her five freshman teammates Eden Boggs, Jerzie O’Neal, Zoey Brown, Lilly Cadenhead and Jessi Bolin.
Just call the Lady Cougars the Class 5A public school state champions.
Veteran Ada head tennis coach Terry Swopes beamed about what his team accomplished this spring.
“I’m so incredibly proud of the girls. They improved all season long and stepped up and played their best at our most important tournament,” Swopes said. “I can’t adequately put into words what they accomplished this year.”
The entire Ada Athletic Department was sent reeling when they lost friend and teammate Wyatt Brown near the start of the school year. It made a tight tennis group even tighter.
“When we lost Wyatt, they came together as a team and leaned on each other and loved each other,” Swopes explained.
“This season was going to be a success even if we weren’t able to play. Not only did they play, but they also finished a few points from state runner-up. For a team with five freshmen competing in Class 5A, that is amazing. I’m so proud of them.”
Those two points needed for the runner-up finish were within Ada’s grasp.
Jessi Bolin and Cadenhead gave the Claremore combo of Daley Reynolds and Kinsey Singer all they wanted before the CHS team finally prevailed in a grueling 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 third-place match in the No. 1 Doubles draw.
Carl Albert’s Rylee Reese and Mabyn Shuffield turned back O’Neal and Brown for third place in No. 2 Doubles.
Both of Ada’s singles players ended up playing for fifth place.
Ava Bolin dropped a 6-2, 6-2 decision to Claire Duginski of Bishop McGuinness in No. 1 Singles and Heritage Hall’s Ainsley Trice slipped past Boggs 6-4, 6-3 in a back-and-forth No. 2 Singles matchup.
GIRLS
May 6-7
Class 5A State
At OKC Tennis Center
Team Standings
1. Cascia Hall 31
2. Heritage Hall 19
3. ADA 16
tie Carl Albert 16
5. Bishop McGuinness 14
6. Duncan 12
7. Classen 9
8. Metro Christian 7
9. Ardmore 6
tie Claremore 6
11. Pryor 5
tie Regent 5
13. McAlester 2
Teams that didn’t score: Durant, Lawton McArthur, Lawton Eisenhower, Sapulpa, Tulsa Edison, Guthrie, Midwest City, Altus, Piedmont, Shawnee, Collinsville, Elgin and Grove.
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Claire Duginski (Bishop McGuinness) def. Ava Bolin (Ada) 6-2, 6-2 (5th Place)
2. Ainsley Trice (Heritage Hall) def. Eden Boggs (Ada) 6-4, 6-3 (5th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Daley Reynolds/Kinsey Singer (Claremore) def. Jessi Bolin/Lilly Cadenhead (Ada) 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (3rd Place)
2. Rylee Reese/Mabyn Shuffield (Carl Albert) def. Zoey Brown/Jerzie O’Neal (Ada) 6-1, 6-1 (3rd Place)
