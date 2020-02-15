The Ada High girls basketball team nearly blew every bit of a 10-point third-quarter lead against archrival McAlester Friday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
They weren't about to do the same thing again.
The Lady Cougars used a strong start to the fourth period to regain control of the game and pushed past McAlester for a 52-43 victory.
Ada, ranked No. 15 in Class 4A, improved to 19-4 with the victory, while the Lady Buffaloes — No. 12 in Class 5A — have now lost three of their past four games to plummet to 12-11.
The Lady Cougars needed a last-second shot by Landyn Owens to edge McAlester 42-40 in a Jan. 28 road game.
"It's always good to beat a rival any time you play them," said Ada head coach Christie Jennings. "I said this before, but McAlester is a really good basketball team. They play good defense. I felt like we imposed our will at the end. It was a good win."
After a back-and-forth first half, the game was fittingly knotted at 21-21 at the break. Ada then scored the first 10 points of the third quarter.
Owens started Ada off on the right foot with a conventional three-point play and a basket after a nifty move down the lane. Post player Shayla Wofford then hit back-to-back shots of her own, before Owens sank a free throw at the 5:07 mark of the third frame that put Ada head 31-21.
McAlester answered and used a 15-6 surge to get back in it. When Hope Johnston sank two free throws to open the fourth quarter, the visitors had sliced the Ada lead to 37-36.
"Our guards started taking some shots they probably didn't need to take in that situation being up 10," Jennings said. "They settled in and took care of the basketball at the end when we needed it. I think when you play a good team that's a rival, it's going to go back and forth like that."
The Lady Cougars responded with a 9-0 volley to put the game away. Amaya Frizell scored on an inbounds pass and hit two free throws and Owens made three free shots during the run. After a steal by Alexus Hamilton, Tatum Havens scored on a fast break that put the home team ahead 46-36.
Game over.
The Lady Cougars won convincingly despite a frigid 1-of-16 showing from 3-point territory. Frizell made Ada's only 3-point shot of the game.
"We didn't shoot the ball very well from the perimeter tonight and still found a way to win. That's a positive thing going into the playoffs," Jennings said. "For us to get that big win and make just one 3 was pretty impressive."
Owens led the Ada girls offensively, finishing with 15 points. he finished 11-of-15 from the free-throw line and also had four rebounds.
Frizell had an all-around solid performance that included 11 points, nine rebounds and six steals. Wofford just missed double figures with nine points to go with seven rebounds. Havens added five points and five of Ada's 19 steals in the game. Those takeaways led to 24 McAlester turnovers.
The Lady Buffaloes got 12 points from Elizabeth Milligan off the bench. Dewzee Selman just missed double digits with nine points and Stevie Stinchcomb overcame a tough shooting night to score seven.
The Lady Cougars will honor seniors Cheyenne Howell, Alex Hamilton and Torri Bray on Senior Night Monday when Ada host Seminole. The Senior Night ceremony is set to take place between games.
At Cougar Activity Center
Ada 52 McAlester 43
MCALESTER 10 11 13 9 — 43
ADA 8 13 16 15 — 52
MCALESTER (12-11): Elizabeth Milligan 4-6, 2-2, 12; Dewzee Selman 3-7, 3-7, 9; Stevie Stinchcomb 2-10, 2-2, 7; Liberty Blackwell 2-3, 0-0, 6; Makenzie Atherton 2-7, 0-0, 4; Caylin Horton 1-5, 0-0, 3; Hope Johnston 0-2, 2-2, 2. Totals: 14-42, 9-13, 43.
ADA: Landyn Owens 7-15, 11-15, 25; Amaya Frizell 3-9, 4-4, 11; Shayla Wofford 4-7, 1-2, 9; Tatum Havens 1-9, 3-6, 5; Jaeden Ward 1-3, 0-0, 2. Totals: 16-45, 19-27, 52.
Turnovers: McAlester 24, Ada 14.
Steals: McAlester 6 (Stinchcomb 3); Ada 19 (Frizell 6, Havens 5).
Rebounds: McAlester 33 (Atherton 7); Ada 37 (Frizell 9, Wofford 7).
3-point goals: McAlester 6-21 (Milligan 2-3, Blackwell 2-3, Stinchcomb 1-7, Horton 1-4); Ada 1-19 (Frizell 1-4).
Fouled out: Stinchcomb (M).
