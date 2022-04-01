SEMINOLE — The Ada High girls golf team wrapped up a busy early stretch of the season with a second-place finish Monday at the weather-delayed Seminole Invitational.
It was the third tournament for the Lady Cougars in five days. Ada competed in the rugged Stillwater Invitational Saturday and finished 16th in the team standings.
Ada had won the Dickson Tournament on March 24.
“We are exhausted,” said Ada head coach Ron Anderson. “Three tournaments in five days is just bad scheduling by the coach, especially when your best player is out of town for one of them.”
Freshman Peyton Beans Factor had a tournament commitment in Kentucky and missed the Stillwater trip.
Coach Ron Anderson’s club will now get a break. The Lady Cougars are back in action on April 5 at Duncan and April 8 at Perkins-Tryon.
SEMINOLE TOURNAMENT
Defending Class 4A state champion Hilldale won the tournament with a team score of 361. Ada followed with a 382, 21 stroke behind the Lady Hornets. Plainview was third at 406 and host Seminole was a stroke back at 407.
“Seminole gave us some fits. All of the girls left many strokes out on the course,” Anderson said.
“It was like a NASCAR event,” he continued. “We all drove the ball really well but would have wrecks three or four laps into the race. Our putting and chipping were not good at all.”
Factor won the medalist crown with a low score of 77. Avery Haddock of Oklahoma Christian Acadamy, Victoria Widel of Hillsdale and Addy Asmus of Hilldale were next with identical rounds of 85 — all eight strokes behind Factor.
Ava Manwell was next for Ada with a 99. London Wilson followed with a 101, Ava Patterson shot a 105 and Emily Keep was next at 106.
Anderson pointed out that the greens in Seminole were far slower than the greens his team practices on at the Oak Hills Golf and Country Club.
“We just couldn’t make the adjustments to the greens from what we see every day at Oak Hills. Oak Hills greens are supper fast and most all other greens we play on this time of year are slow,” he said.
Seminole also used the team format where every Ada player stayed together during the round.
“We generally don’t play as well when we play as a team. I think we lose focus, get a bit too comfortable and yes a little silly,” Anderson explained. “It takes away our competitiveness not playing with other girls from other teams.”
Anderson said his players were more like a friendly farm catfish instead of the barracudas he wants them to be.
“We can’t be barracudas playing with each other. But knowing we have can play better and knowing we will improve each tournament, I feel good about our chances against Hilldale or any other 4A team on down the road.”
After a good week of practice, Anderson said his team will be ready to return to the course in Duncan and Perkins.
“This young group of girls pretty much understands their own game and shot selections.
But it will be smart course management that gets us to the level we need to compete with the best,” he said.
STILLWATER TOURNAMENT
The Stillwater tournament was loaded with some of the top Class 6A teams in the state.
Jenks blistered the Lakeside Golf Course with a team total of 317 to claim the championship.
Edmond Memorial was second at 324 followed by Edmond North at 328, host Stillwater at 331 and Owasso at 338.
Without Factor, the Lady Cougars finished with a team score of 407.
“Stillwater was most certainly an eye-opener for the team. I scheduled this tournament with Beans in mind — to allow her to play with the best in the state,” Anderson said. “But, I was proud of the girls and how they performed. With Beans, we would have finished in the middle of the pack.”
Brianna Maddux of Owasso won the medalist crown with a low score of 75. McKenna Tatum of Edmond Memorial was a stroke behind at 76 and Amy Reavis of Stillwater followed with a 77.
Ava Patterson led Ada with a 95 followed by Ava Manwell at 102, London Wilson at 104, Emily Kemp at 106 and Kyle Cutler at 123.
———o———
Monday, March 28
Seminole Invitational
Team Standings
1. Hilldale 361
2. ADA 382
3. Plainview 406
4. Seminole 407
5. Tecumseh 463
6. N. Rock Creek 464
Top 5 Individuals
1. Beans Factor, Ada 77
2. Avery Haddock, OCA 85
3. Victoria Widel, Hillsdale 85
4. Addy Asmus, Hilldale 85
5. Elle Standlee, Prague 89
Ada Individual Results
Beans Factor 77
Ava Manwell 99
London Wilson 101
Ava Patterson 105
Emily Kemp 106
Saturday, March 26
Stillwater Tournament
Team Standings
1. Jenks 316
2. Edmond Memorial 324
3. Edmond North 328
4. Stillwater 331
5. Owasso 338
6. Bixby 343
7. Broken Arrow 348
8. Carl Albert 363
9. Edmond North JV 385
10. Yukon 395
11. Henryetta 396
12. Merritt 397
13. Union 398
14. Perkins-Tryon 403
15. Bishop McGuinness 404
16. ADA 407
17. Putnam City North 411
18. Oklahoma Christian 412
19. Cushing 413
20. Piedmont 413
21. McAlester 418
Top 10 Individuals
Brianna Maddux, Owasso 75
McKenna Tatum, Ed. Memorial 76
Amy Reavis, Stillwater 77
Aubrey House, McAlester 77
Lucy Darr, Stillwater 77
Sophie Lefler, Jenks 77
Makaylee Cowan, Yukon 79
Kamryn Zuniga, Carl Albert 79
Gracie Doke, Jenks 79
Rylee Roberts, Ed. North 79
Ada Individual Results
Ava Patterson 95
Ava Manwell 102
Emily Kemp 106
London Wilson 104
Kylie Cutler 123
