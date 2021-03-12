MIDWEST CITY — The Ada High School girls finished as runners-up at the Carl Albert Tournament earlier this week in Midwest City.
In the boys tournament, the Cougars slid into the standings at fifth place.
Both Cougar teams host the Ada Tournament this weekend. The girls tournament is today and the boys tournament is Saturday at the Ada Tennis Center.
GIRLS
Deer Creek of Edmond won the championship with 62 points followed by Ada with 51 and host Carl Albert at 48. Rounding out the Top 5 were Oklahoma Christian School with 42 points and Duncan with 41.
Senior Ahna Redwine led Ada with a first-place finish at No. 2 Singles. Redwine defeated Ainsley Akin of Deer Creek 5-7, 6-0, 10-7 in the championship match.
In No. 1 Doubles, the Ada team of Gentri Langley and Ella Summers settled for second place after falling to Chloe Hill and Emma Turner of Deer Creek 6-0, 6-2 in the title match.
The AHS pair of Caroline Bagwell and Abby Machetta knocked off Cullis and Erica Wantland of OCS 5-7, 6-1, 10-8 in an exciting fifth-place Nol 2 Doubles contest.
Sophomore Ava Bolin was forced to surrender the fifth-place match to Ella Stanley of Yukon after an injury default.
BOYS
Yukon won the team title at Carl Albert with a score of 56, four points ahead of second-place Mustang at 52. The host Titans were third at 49 followed by Duncan at 48 and Ada at 46.
The Cougars ran into some bad luck with two injury default losses.
In No. 1 Singles, sophomore Wyatt Brown had to withdraw from his fifth-place match with Yousri ElGhezlane of Mustang and the No. 1 Doubles team of Jackson Swopes and Noah Watkins in the championship match.
Freshman Halston Redwine dropped a 6-1, 5-7, 10-4 decision to Kent Roberts of Yukon in the No. 2 Singles championship match. Tate Daniels of Ada finished 11th in that division.
In No. 2 Doubles, the Carl Albert team of Cervantes and Guild knocked off Ada’s team of Drew Lillard and Boady Ross 6-1, 6-3 for fifth place.
