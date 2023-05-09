OKLAHOMA CITY — The Ada High School girls tennis team finished a respectable fifth place at the Class 5A State Tennis Tournament held over the weekend at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
Private schools captured the top three spots. Holland Hall and Cascia Hall shared the team championship after finishing deadlocked with 29 points each. Heritage Hall was third at 18 points and Carl Albert nabbed the fourth spot with 17 points.
Ada collected 15 team points.
“The girls had an incredible season and a great state tournament. Our 1 Singles, 1 Doubles and 2 Doubles either held or beat their seed,” said Ada head coach Terry Swopes. “They all worked incredibly hard this year and topped off a great season.”
Only an injury default kept sophomore Eden Boggs from making a run in No. 2 Singles. She became ill and couldn’t finish her second-round match against Carl Albert’s Bailey Rusche.
“That hurt our team score. Otherwise, we would have finished third,” Swopes said. “She was able to come back the next day and finish the tournament.”
Boggs fought her way into the seventh-place match before dropping a 6-2, 6-3 decision to Duncan’s Ava Miller. Boggs ended the spring with a 23-8 record.
Senior Ava Bolin finished out a stellar AHS career by finishing fourth in a loaded No. 1 Singles draw. Lauren Irwin of Cascia Hall got the best of Bolin 6-4, 6-1 in the third-place match. Bolin finished the season with an overall record of 28-5.
“We will miss Ava next season. Besides being an amazing tennis player, she was an incredible leader and an even better person,” Swopes said.
In No. 2 Doubles, Ada’s Zoey Brown and Jerzie O’Neal fought their way into the third-place match before falling to Carl Albert’s Ashton Bryant and Brylee Toney in a three-set marathon match. The CA team held off the Lady Cougars 6-4, 6-7, 6-3. Brown and O’Neal have been an impressive combo all year, finishing with a sparking 30-5 record.
Ada’s No. 1 Double squad of Jessi Bolin and Lilly Cadenhead knocked off Duncan’s Kaylee Harrison and Sheridan White 6-1, 6-2 for fifth place. Bolin and Cadenhead compiled a 27-8 overall record this spring.
Ada’s tennis divisions finished 2023 with a combined overall mark of 108-26.
———o———
GIRLS
Class 5A State Tournament
May 5-6
OKC Tennis Center
Team Standings
1. Holland Hall 29
tie Cascia Hall 29
3. Heritage Hall 18
4. Carl Albert 17
5. ADA 15
6. Riverfield 14
7. Duncan 8
8. Altus 7
9. Bishop McGuinness 5
10. Guthrie 4
11. Ardmore 2
Teams that didn’t score: Piedmont, Grove, Tahlequah, Claremore, Collinsville, Elgin, Pryor, Lawton Mac, Sapulpa, Shawnee, Durant, Tulsa Edison and Lawton Ike.
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Lauren Irwin (Cascia Hall) def. Ava Bolin (Ada) 6-4,6-1 (3rd Place)
2. Ava Miller (Duncan) def. Eden Boggs (Ada) 6-2,6-3 (7th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Jessi Bolin/Lilly Cadenhead (Ada) def. Kaylee Harrison/Sheridan White (Duncan) 6-1,6-2 (5th Place)
2. Ashton Bryant/Brylee Toney (Carl Albert) def. Zoey Brown/Jerzie O’Neal (Ada) 6-4,6-7,6-3 (3rd Place)
