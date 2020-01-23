Ada girls dump Durant, 62-34

DURANT — The Ada High girls basketball team got off to a quick start and ran away from host Durant 62-34 Tuesday night.
The Lady Cougars, ranked No. 15 in Class 4A, improved to 11-3 on the year, while Durant dropped to 2-9.
Ada jumped out to a 9-2 lead to start the game and had forged a 20-6 advantage by the time the first quarter ended.
The visitors carried a 32-14 lead into halftime.
Durant crawled back to within 35-20 in the third quarter, but Ada answered that DHS run by scoring 14 unanswered points to stretch its lead to 49-20.
The Lady Cougars led 51-23 to start the fourth quarter.
Ada 6-2 sophomore post player Shayla Wofford got off to a quick start, hitting her first two shots and grabbing four rebounds before leaving the game with an ankle injury.
Landyn Owens poured in a game-high 22 points to lead the Ada offense. She sank a pair of 3-pointers. Tatum Havens knocked down three triples and scored 12 for the visitors.
Amaya Frizell also reached double digits with 11 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Jaiden Stevenson added nine points off the bench.
Alli Keel led the Durant offense with 11 points, including two treys, while Annalee Jones chipped in eight.
Ada will battle Class 6A No. 20 Edmond Santa Fe at 4 p.m. today at the Ortho “Sweet Pea” Curtis Invitational in Newcastle.
“We had a very good offensive night. We had several kids shoot the ball really well,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings. “We hope to be full strength by Thursday, when we play Edmond Santa Fe.”
Other ranked teams in the tournament include Class 4A No. 7 and host Newcastle, Class 6A No. 18 Westmoore and Class 5A No. 1 Piedmont.
By The Numbers
At Durant
Ada 62, Durant 34
ADA 20 12 19 11 — 62
DURANT 6 8 9 11 — 34
ADA: Landyn Owens 22, Tatum Havens 12, Amaya Frizell 11, Jaiden Stevenson 9, Shayla Wofford 4, Alexus Hamilton 2, Jaeden Ward 2.
DURANT: Alli Keel 11, Annalee Jones 8, Bradi McLemore 7, Trinity Cook 5, Rylan Lain 3.
3-point goals: Havens 3, Frizell 2, Owens 2 (A); Keel 2, Lain 1, McLemore 1, Cook 1 (D).
Fouled out: None.
