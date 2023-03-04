ARDMORE — The Ada High School girls tennis team got its 2023 spring season off to a hot start by winning the championship at the Ardmore Tournament.
Ada won the team title with a score of 36, well ahead of runner-up Norman North at 25. Host Ardmore finished third with 22 points.
The Ada boys nearly pulled off the sweep but finished a point behind champion Norman North. The Timberwolves compiled 32 points and Ada came up with 31. Third-place Byng finished with 25 points.
The Ada boys traveled to the Carl Albert Tournament on Friday and the girls are at Carl Albert today.
GIRLS
The dominant Lady Cougars placed first in all four events.
Ava Bolin won the No. 1 Singles championship with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Peyton Benson of Norman North in the finals. Eden Boggs surged past Summer Wisner of Ardmore in the No. 2 Singles title match by a 7-5, 6–0 count.
In No. 1 Doubles action, Jessi Bolin and Lilly Cadenhead rolled past Mackenzie Caddel and Smith of Norman North 6-3, 6-0.
And in one of the best matches of the day, Ada’s Zoey Brown and Jerzie O’Neal knocked off Byng’s Presley Dickinson and Yocilen Hernandez 5-7 6-3, (11-9) in the No. 2 Doubles championship showdown.
BOYS
The Cougars brought home gold medals in two divisions a the Ardmore Tournament.
Ada’s Halston Redwinee defeated Bryan Joo of Norman North 6-4, 6-3 in the No. 1 Singles championship match.
And in No. 1 Doubles, the AHS tandem of Brady Bacon and Anthony Towers held off North North’s team of Blackman and Dillon 7-5, 5-7, 10-4 in a title showdown.
In No. 2 Doubles, Ada’s Drew Lillard and Braden Johnson dropped a 6-3, 6-1 decision to Andrew Irick and McGuire of Norman North in the championship match.
Ada’s Jackson Swopes captured third place in No. 2 Singles with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Jakorian Halstied of Ardmore.
