MIDWEST CITY — Ada sophomore Jaeden Ward stepped to the line for the two biggest free throws of her life against Sulphur in an epic Class 4A Area Tournament rematch Friday afternoon inside the J.E. Sutton Field House in Midwest City.
She calmly swished them both.
Ward’s free throws with 22.5 seconds left in the game helped No. 15 Ada hold off the 13th-ranked Lady Bulldogs 46-41 and hand Sulphur both of its playoff losses.
Ada improved to 22-4 and advanced to a Class 4A Area Tournament consolation championship contest at 6:30 p.m. today back in Midwest City. The Lady Cougars will face the winner of an area championship battle between No. 1 Anadarko and No. 9 Tuttle,with a berth in next week’s state tournament on the line.
Sulphur saw its season end at 23-4. The Lady Cougars topped the Lady Bulldogs 45-41 in Class 4A Regional Tournament play last week.
Ward’s two clutch free throws put Ada on top 44-41. Sulphur then worked most of the remaining time off the clock before Payton James missed a 3-pointer and Tatum Havens corralled the rebound — her seventh of the game. Havens was quickly fouled with just two seconds left on the clock and made two free throws to seal the outcome.
Sulphur had its chances. James buried a 3-pointer with 28.1 seconds left to trim the Ada lead to 42-41.
Then a bad Ada pass led to a steal by Makella Mobly, who drove toward the basket. But Ada’s Amaya Frizell was waiting in the lane and drew the charge.
Ward’s pivotal free throws followed.
The back and forth first half featured six ties, including a 13-13 deadlock after the first quarter and a 21-21 score at halftime. The third period started the same way with two more ties.
James hit a 3-pointer for Sulphur that made it 28-28, but Ada scored the final four points of the period.
Shayla Wofford hit a layup on an Ada fast break, and Landyn Owens hit a tough shot in the lane after spinning to the basket to give Ada a 32-28 lead heading into the exciting fourth frame.
The Lady Bulldogs got within a single point twice but never caught Ada the rest of the way.
Owens and Frizell led a balanced Ada offensive attack with 13 points apiece. Frizell also had nine rebounds and a pair of steals.
Wofford was close behind with 12 points and eight rebounds.
SHS senior scoring machine Korie Allensworth scored 13 points for the Lady Bulldogs. James reached double figures with 10.
Abby Beck and Mobly added eight points each and combined for 17 rebounds — Beck had eight, and Mobly led Sulphur with nine.
The Lady Cougars finished 14-of-16 from the free-throw line, while Sulphur went 5-of-10.
