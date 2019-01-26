Ada girls defeat Heritage Hall at Newcastle

NEWCASTLE — The Ada Lady Cougars used a big third quarter to pull away from Heritage Hall in a 69-47 victory Thursday at the 2019 Otho “Sweet Pea” Curtis Invitational.
Ada, ranked No. 7 in Class 5A, improved to 11-5 on the year and advanced to the semifinals opposite host Newcastle Friday night. Heritage Hall fell into the loser’s bracket at 7-9.
The Lady Cougars led 13-9 after the first quarter and 31-21 at halftime before taking control with a 26-13 surge in the third period.
“We played pretty well at times. We had some very good runs offensively,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings. “We will have a tough one with Newcastle. It will be a great opportunity to see where we are at.”
Newcastle, ranked No. 6 in Class 4A, entered Friday night’s semifinal contest at 14-2 after an 85-47 first-round win over the Edmond Santa Fe JV.
Amaya Frizell and Shayla Wofford scored 18 points apiece to lead the Ada offense. Frizell knocked down three 3-point goals. Alex Hamilton scored 11 points ,and Landyn Owens followed with 10 for the locals.
The Cougars were able to overcome a red-hot performance by Heritage Hall guard Macy Moore, who sank nine 3-pointers and scored a game-high 31 points.
———o———
At Newcastle Tournament
First Round
Ada 69, Heritage Hall 47
ADA 13 18 26 12 – 69
HERITAGE 9 12 13 13 — 47
ADA: Amaya Frizell 18, Shayla Wofford 18, Alex Hamilton 11, Landyn Owens 10, Tatum Havens 7, Jaeden Ward 3, Alexus Hamilton 2.
HERITAGE HALL: Macy Moore 31, Laney Gray 6, Avery Freeman 5, Kelsey Moore 4, Audrey Brigham 1.
3-point goals: Frizell 3, Havens 1, Ward 1, Alex Hamilton 1 (A); Moore 9, Freeman 1 (HH).
Fouled out: None.
