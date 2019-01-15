The Ada High School girls basketball team continued its solid defensive play and captured fifth place in the East Central Oklahoma Classic with a 38-31 win over Collinsville Saturday afternoon inside the Cougar Activity Center.
Ada, ranked No. 6 in Class 5A, improved to 8-4 on the year, while Class 5A Collinsville fell to 4-7.
The Lady Cougars had defeated 5A No. 18 Northwest Classen 44-36 in a hard-fought contest on Friday.
“You come into any tournament unless you’re the favorite, hoping to win two games, and that’s what we did. We beat two 5A teams, and I felt good about that,” said head coach Christie Jennings.
Ada led 36-26 after Dixie Redman hit a 3-pointer at the 6:12 mark of the fourth quarter. The Lady Cougars then had to hang on.
Collinsville scored five straight points — its final bucket on a putback by Makayla Davis with just over three minutes left.
“That’s been our signature here — get a lead and then get opportunities to make free throws and kind of push that out,” Jennings said. “ Sometimes this group gets tight in those situations, and it’s just going to be a part of growing up. I think at some point, they’ll be able to handle that.”
Tatum Havens forced two turnovers in the final 1:47, and Landyn Owens scored the final points of the game via two free throws with 15.9 seconds left to help Ada prevail.
“Collinsville is very skilled and does a lot of things defensively that give you problems. I was proud of people stepping up, especially with Amaya (Frizell) being out,” Jennings said.
Frizell suffered a knee injury during a road trip to McAlester and missed the entire tournament. Her status moving forward was unclear.
“It was good to see people settle into some positions they’re not used to,” Jennings said.
The Lady Cardinals led 10-6 after a sluggish first quarter by the Cougars, but Ada’s young bunch began to turn things around in the second period.
The Ada defense helped the Lady Cougars outscore Collinsville 15-5 in the second quarter and carry a 21-15 lead into halftime.
Redman hit two 3-point shots in the quarter and finished 4-of-6 from long range for a team-high 12 points. Redman was part of the ECOC All-Tournament team.
“Dixie brings an energy every night, and she’s going to bust her tail,” Jennings said. “Tonight, she had a great shooting night, and we were needing that. We needed somebody to step up and replace those points we were missing.”
Owens scored the final four points of the third quarter on a baseline jumper and a steal and layup that gave the Lady Cougars a 30-24 lead heading into the fourth period.
Owens finished with 11 points, while Havens scored six points but also had five rebounds, three steals and a number of deflections for the locals.
Alexus Hamilton had four steals off the bench for the Lady Cougars, who helped force Collinsville into 19 turnovers.
Davis hit three 3-point shots for Collinsville and scored 11 points to go with eight rebounds. Bryn Willt added 10 points for the Lady Cardinals.
Ada’s players wore old jerseys with different numbers for the second straight night. Jennings said she believes the message she and her coaching staff sent to the Lady Cougars by the numbers switch was received loud and clear.
“I think that if you’re going to be great, sometimes you need to learn to play in chaos. We tried to shake some things up,” she said. “We told them we never wanted them to feel entitled, just because some great teams came before them. They answered the call and hopefully, we’ll see them back in their normal uniforms Tuesday night.”
Ada travels to Durant tonight.
