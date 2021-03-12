Ada girls clip Atoka in overtime

ATOKA — Izzy McGinley and Maryanne Criswell hit clutch penalty kicks to give the Ada High girls soccer team a 2-1 overtime win over Atoka in a Tuesday night road match.
It was Ada’s first victory of the season.
There was no score at the end of regulation play.
Ada goalkeeper Mikkiya Sloan blocked three penalty kicks in the OT to help the Lady Cougars swipe the victory.
“She did a great job. We didn’t have to go to our fifth shooter thanks to Sloan’s saves,” said Ada head coach Hannah McCullough.
Ada freshman McKayla Rios drew praise from her coach for her play in the midfield.
“McKayla Rios found her groove early and played with grit to control the midfield. She has done everything I’ve asked her to do and played very hard,” McCullough said. “I think everything really clicked for her on Tuesday and she is becoming more and more comfortable in her position.”
The Lady Cougars traveled to Ardmore Thursday night and then take a break until hosting Durant March 23.
The Ada boys defeated Atoka 10-0. No information from that contest was available at press time.
