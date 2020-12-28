Ada girls can't overcome cold shooting night

The Ada High girls basketball team looked like it had just one practice — on Sunday — over the last two weeks against Hilldale in the first round of the 2020 Cougar Christmas Classic.
Oh yeah, that's exactly what happened.
The Lady Cougars, fresh off a COVID-19 quarantine, nearly overcome a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter but the furious comeback fell just short in a 55-47 loss to the Lady Hornets in Monday's late game inside the Cougar Activity Center.
Ada, ranked No. 8 in Class 4A, fell to 4-2 on the year, while Hilldale improved to 2-0.
Ada committed 20 turnovers, shot 5-of-30 (16.7%) from 3-point range and 29% overall and still nearly found a way to win in the fourth period.
"You have to make shots to win games and we have to do a better job of taking care of the basketball," said Ada head coach Christie Jennings after the game. "We just have to put the ball in the hole."
Ada trailed 44-34 after three periods before putting together a rally.
Senior playmaker Landyn Owens, who just returned to the lineup after breaking two fingers in a game at Duncan Dec. 8, missed her first seven shots from 3-point range. But she sank one from 23 feet away with 4:50 left to get Ada within 46-39.
Owens scored on a nice move to the basket on Ada's next trip down the court and after the Lady Cougars forced a 10-second count, Amaya Frizell knocked down a 3-pointer of her own to make it 48-44 at the 3:10 mark.
After Hilldale coach Clif Warford called a timeout, Owens stole an inbounds pass. The turnover led to a free-throw line jumper by Shayla Wofford that cut the Hilldale lead to 48-46 with just under three minutes remaining in the game.
However, the Lady Cougars again went cold, missing their last five field goals and scored just one point — a free throw by Owens with just 52.5 seconds left — the rest of the way.
Ada's quarantine rust showed right from the start. Ada had six turnovers in the first four minutes of the game and didn't get a shot off during that span. Meanwhile, the Lady Hornets had already put up nine field goals and let 7-0 to start the contest.
Hilldale sank four of its six 3-point shots in the first quarter and led 21-11 early in the second period.
The Lady Cougars got within 24-20 on a pair of free throws by Owens at the 5:07 mark but couldn't get closer. The visitors led 32-24 at halftime.
Hilldale led by as many as 11 in the third period, but again Ada went on a run and a 3-pointer from Frizell cut the gap to 36-32 at the 4:14 mark.
However, the Lady Hornets had pushed their advantage to 10 to set up the final frame.
Owens led the Ada charge with a game-high 21 points. She sank her first eight free throws before missing one late and registered a double-double with 11 rebounds. She also had four steals.
Frizell sank 4-of-9 3-point shots and scored 16 points for the Lady Cougars. Wofford was next with six points.
Hilldale post player Neveah Johnson led the Lady Hornets with 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Skye Been hit four triples and scored 13 for the Lady Hornets, while Madi Folsom and Celeste Wood chipped in nine points apiece in the balanced attack.
Ada meets Westmoore at 3 p.m. Tuesday in consolation play, while Hilldale will face Midwest City in an 8 p.m. semifinal affair.
———o———
BY THE NUMBERS
Monday, Dec. 28
Cougar Christmas Classic
First Round
Hilldale 55, Ada 47
HILLDALE 19 13 12 11 — 55
ADA 11 13 10 13 — 47
HILLDALE: Neveah Johnson 6-10, 5-7, 17; Skye Been 4-8, 1-1, 13; Madi Folsom 3-9, 3-4, 9; Celeste Wood 3-6, 2-2, 9; Riley Barnoskie 2-5, 0-0, 5; Lexi Bourassa 1-1, 0-0, 2. Totals: 19-39, 11-19, 55.
ADA: Landyn Owens 6-18, 8-9, 21; Amaya Frizell 6-15, 0-0, 16; Shayla Wofford 2-4, 2-2, 6; Alexus Hamilton 1-2, 0-0, 2; Makaviya Nelson 1-9, 0-0, 2. Totals: 16-55, 10-11, 47.
Turnovers: Hilldale 22, Ada 20.
Steals: Hilldale 11 (Johnson 4); Ada 11 (Owens 4).
Rebounds: Hilldale 29 (Johnson 7); Ada 37 (Owens 11, Frizell 7).
3-point goals: Hilldale 6-17 (Been 4-8, Barnoskie 1-1, Wood 1-4); Ada 5-30 (Frizell 4-9, Owens 1-9).
Fouled out: None.
First Round
Tuttle 59, OKC Storm 36
TUTTLE 13 8 17 21 — 59
OKC STORM 3 9 3 21 — 36
TUTTLE: Landry Allen 17, Madi Surber 13, Allie Rehl 9, Hadley Periman 8, Stori Driver 6, Shelby McAfee 2, Shayla Wilson 2, Layla Kerr 2.
OKC STORM: Daisy LaPat 15, Mariah Curley 5, Azeyah Nwankwoala 5, Michiah Johnson 5, Amya Weakley 3, Akajiah Handsom 2.
3-point goals: Driver 2, Rehl 1 (T); Weakly 1, Nwankwoala 1, Johnson 1 (O).
Fouled out: None.
First Round
Midwest City 43, Westmoore 24
WESTMOORE 5 6 3 10 — 24
MIDWEST CITY 11 10 12 10 — 43
WESTMOORE: Albony Bryles 6, Brittany Romines 5, Ryan Franklin 4, Tiffany McCain 3, Makayla Jackson 2, Kitchel 2.
MIDWEST CITY: Kennedi Grant 16, Blesseth Dillingham 8, De'Yanna Douglas 7, Jya Barksdale 5, Myracle Washington 5, Taniya Looney 2.
3-point goals: Romines 1 (W); Washington 1, Grant 3 (M).
Fouled out: Franklin (W).
First Round
Howe 74, Ardmore 57
HOWE 17 23 17 17 — 74
ARDMORE: 19 13 7 18 — 57
HOWE: Makayla Twyman 15, Shiloh Fletcher 13, Kalon Nye 11, Kayley Turner 10, Abby Huie 9, Raelyn Delt 9, Jayce Blake 3, Maddie Ramsey 2, Gracie Lute 2.
ARDMORE: Reagan McCurley 21, Khalayah Willis 8, Jakireh Bennett 7, Ahlyra Anderson 6, Tiona Cohee 5, Shakira Smith 4, Dajarea Clark 2, Chloe Rucker 2, Charli Fuller 2.
3-point goals: Huie 3, Twyman 2, Blake 1 (H); Smith 1, Willis 2 (A).
Fouled out: Anderson (A).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.