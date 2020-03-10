MIDWEST CITY — The Ada High girls basketball team played well for three of the four quarters against No. 9 Tuttle in a Class 4A Area Tournament consolation title game Saturday night in Midwest City.
Unfortunately, for the Lady Cougars, every quarter counts.
The Lady Tigers outscored Ada 16-5 in a decisive third-quarter run, then held off a late AHS comeback bid in a 49-43 win.
Tuttle advances to this week’s Class 4A State Tournament at 23-5, while Ada’s season comes to a close at 23-6.
“At times tonight, we showed our youth. We got our heads down and showed some frustration,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings. “But just like we have all season, we fought and clawed our way back in it.”
Ada led by four on four different occasions in the first half, each time following a basket by junior standout Landyn Owens.
Owens sank a 3-pointer to put Ada ahead 11-7 late in the first period, hit a short, contested baseline jumper to start the second period that made it 13-9 and put the Lady Cougars on top 19-15 after a free-throw line jumper at the 2:49 mark of the second quarter.
Tuttle scored the final four points of the second period on a basket inside by 6-3 freshman post player Landry Allen and a jumper that followed a rebound by Hadley Periman that put the Tigers in front 22-21 at the break.
Tuttle picked up right where it left off in the third quarter, taking control with a 14-0 surge. Madi Surber scored the first six points of the period, and Periman followed with eight unanswered points of her own. After her 3-pointer with just 1:39 left in the third frame, Tuttle had forged a 36-21 lead.
During that not-so-pretty stretch, Ada missed 12 shots in a row and committed seven of its 17 turnovers in the contest.
Ada still trailed by 15 with 4:10 to play but finished the game on a 12-3 run.
Shayla Wofford started the comeback with her first basket of the game and then scored down low after a steal from Alex Hamilton.
Owens then hit back-to-back 3-pointers — the first one from way downtown and the next one following a steal by Amaya Frizell that got Ada within 46-41 with 2:02 remaining.
Owens — who finished with 25 points, three rebounds and three steals — hit another basket following a pair of free throws by Surber to make it 48-43 with 1:44 left on the clock.
The Lady Cougars had three more possessions down the stretch to get closer but couldn’t get another field goal to fall.
“This team is special. I’m hurt that they aren’t going to get a chance to play next week, but I know their future is bright. We will take this heartache and use it to push us to be better,” Jennings said.
Tatum Havens finished with nine points and hustled for a game-high 11 rebounds before fouling out late. With her leading the way, Ada won the battle of the boards 45-37.
Allen, who reminds some of Vanoss standout Emrie Ellis when she was a freshman, ended with 13 points, seven rebounds, two steals and six blocked shots. Surber scored 11 points and had seven rebounds, while Wilson registered a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to go with four steals.
Ada has only three seniors on the roster.
“Our seniors have been loyal and dedicated to our program. We will miss Torri Bray, Alex Hamilton and Cheyene Howell,” Jennings said.
