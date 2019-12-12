The Ada High girls basketball team didn’t exactly finish what they started against Duncan during their first game of the season inside the Cougar Activity Center Tuesday night.
The Lady Cougars still got the job done in a 42-27 win.
Ada, ranked No. 16 in Class 4A, improved to 2-0 on the year, while Duncan left at 1-4. The Lady Cougars now travel to the Bishop Kelley Tournament and will face Claremore at 4 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup.
The Lady Cougars couldn’t have asked for a much better start, rolling to a 16-0 lead to start the game. So the outcome was pretty much determined before the Ada almost shockingly went the final 12 minutes of the contest without scoring a single point.
“We started out playing really good defense and kind of set the tone early. We were up and down,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings, who is beginning her eighth year leading the lady Cougars. “We had some weird lineups out there (in the fourth quarter) but we went on a drought and we can’t do that. We have to do better than that. We still put up a lot of points, but we didn’t play offense in the fourth quarter.”
During Ada’s opening salvo, Amaya Frizell hit a pair of 3-pointers — her only points of the game — and Landyn Owens added six points of her own. Owens scored on a nice drive to the basket to open the second period that put the home team ahead 16-0.
Ada’s lead ballooned to 27-7 before Duncan finally hit its first field goal of the game — a put-back by Alexis Giles at the 3:42 mark of the second period — breaking an ice-cold 0-for-21 streak.
The Lady Cougars led 29-16 at halftime before using a 13-0 run to open the third period to create a 42-16 advantage. That sure was capped by two free throws from Alexus Hamilton at the 3:54 mark.
Ada wouldn’t score again as Duncan ended the game with an 11-0 run.
Jennings played nearly ever player on her roster – including freshman Konner Bickerstaff who just earned a jersey earlier in the day.
“We tried to play a lot of kids tonight. We have that (Bishop Kelly Invitational) tournament coming up and we think those kids’ minutes will become more important as we go along,” Jennings said. “The biggest thing is we just need to get more games under our belt.”
The Ada coach said she feels like Duncan and head coach Mike Fitts — a former Byng High School assistant — can win some games this season.
“I think Duncan is a really good team. They played Ardmore close. At times, we made them struggle and made them not look so good,” she said.
Owens finished with 16 points to pace the Ada offense and finished 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.
Shalya Wofford contributed eight points, nine rebounds and a pair of blocked shots in the post for the Lady Cougars. Birthday girl Tatum Havens scored seven points and had four steals despite getting into early foul trouble.
Ledford and reserve Kaylee Foster scored seven points to lead the DHS offense. Abbi Price finished with six points and a gamep-high 14 rebounds.
There were 44 turnovers in the game — 20 by Duncan and 24 by Ada.
Jennings said her team will be tested in Tulsa this weekend.
“We face a really good Claremore team. They have a Division I girl and we’re going to have to play well,” she said. “It’s tough. There are a lot of Class 5A and 6A teams in it. We’re the smallest school. We’re the underdog. We’re going to have to go compete all three days and see what we can do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.