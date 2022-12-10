TAHLEQUAH — That’s much better.
The Ada High School girls basketball team took control early and blitzed Berryhill 55-33 Thursday at the Sequoyah Invitational Tournament.
Coach Christie Jennings’ team improved to 2-1 on the year, while the Lady Chiefs dropped to 0-4. Just two days prior, the Lady Cougars had dropped a tough 49-45 decision to host Tecumseh.
Ada jumped out to a 17-9 lead in the first quarter against Berryhill and had extended its advantage to 39-17 by halftime.
“It was a good way to start the tournament. We got ourselves back on track,” Jennings said.
The Lady Cougars were scheduled to play Riverside in a Friday night semifinal contest. The championship game is set for 7 p.m. today with a third-place contest to tip off at 4 p.m.
Ada sophomore Sania Richardson led the Lady Cougar attack with 23 points and sank four 3-pointers. Post player Tyley Dotson followed with 16 points.
Jakobi Williams was next for Ada with seven points.
Berryhill got a team-best 12 points from Addie Coon and 10 more points from Adley Craig. Coon hit a pair of trifectas for the Lady Chiefs.
Ada will play its first home game Tuesday when Durant visits the Cougar Activity Center.
