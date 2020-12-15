Ada girls bring home fifth-place trophy

TULSA — Amaya Frizell scored 18 points to help the Ada High girls basketball team push past Bartlesville 48-44 in the fifth-place game of the Bishop Kelley Invitational Saturday in Tulsa.
Ada, ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, improved to 4-1 on the year, while Bartlesville fell to 1-4.
The Lady Cougars host Shawnee — No. 14 in Class 5A — Friday night. Ada defeated the Lady Wolves — who finished third at the Bishop Kelley Invitational over the weekend — on Dec. 4 in the season-opener for both teams. This time Ada won’t have senior leader Landyn Owens, who made a number of key plays down the stretch to help her team defeat Shawnee. Owens is sidelined with a pair of broken fingers.
“We got better this week. It was a little challenging at first to play without Landyn, but we settled in and found a way to come out of a good tournament with two wins,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings. “This will make us better in the long run. At the end of the day, it’s just good to play the game of basketball with everything going on in the world. We will get after it this week and start working on Shawnee.”
Ada limited the Lady Bruins to just 10 first-half points and led 15-10 at the break. Bartlesville outscored Ada by one over the final two periods.
Frizell hit 3-pointers as part of her game-high scoring honors.
Shayla Wofford added 12 points for the Lady Cougars, while Jakobi Williams followed with 7. Freshman Makaviya Nelson tacked on five points for Ada.
Kate Gronigan — who sank four 3-pointers — led the Lady Bruins with 17 points, while T’keitha Valentine also hit doubles figures with 12.
Ada bounces
Collinsville Friday
Junior post player Shayla Wofford recorded her first double-double of the season to help Ada conquer Collinsville 48-34 in Friday’s consolation semifinals.
Collinsville, ranked No. 15 in Class 5A, is now 2-2 on the year.
Wofford ended up with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Amaya Frizell added 15 points, six rebounds and three steals.
“I challenged my players after our lackluster performance on Thursday. I really asked my starters from last year to step up. They did that today. Shayla and Amaya were really good,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings.
Freshman Jakobi Williams was next with five points for Ada.
Ada raced to leads of 18-6 and 28-13 to start the game and held a 22-point cushion midway through the third quarter before reserves took the court.
Collinsville was paced by Abbey Stamper’s game-high 23 points on the strength of five 3-point baskets.
