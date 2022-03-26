ARDMORE — The Ada High School girls golf team won the Dickson Invitational championship Thursday at the Lake Murray Golf Course.
And the Lady Cougars did it in dominant fashion.
Ada finished with a team score of 383. No other team broke the 400 mark. The Lady Cougars were 24 strokes ahead of runner-up Marlow, who finished at 407. Plainview was third at 408 followed by Lone Grove at 422 and Pauls Valley at 424.
“I’m very happy for the team today,” said Ada girls golf coach Ron Anderson. “All of the girls didn’t play their best, but during tournaments, it’s all about scoring — the proof being the other teams’ scores. This course will make you play bad at times. It’s very narrow and several of the greens were tricky.”
Ada freshman Beans Factor led the AHS charge by capturing the first medalist crown of her young varsity career. She shot a 77 and was 10 strokes ahead of Gabby Hack of Marlow who was second at 87. Prague players Ellie Strandlee and Maggie Smith tied for third at 88. Avery Bell of Pauls Valley was next at 92 and Ada sophomore Ava Manwell recorded a Top 10 finished with a career-low 94, good enough for sixth place.
The highlight of the tournament was a 165-yard shot and double eagle by Beans on the Par 5 No. 6 hole. The perfectly-played ball hit the green below the hole and rolled straight into the cup for a score of 2.
“I was very proud of Beans today after a slow start. The double eagle on No. 6 was certainly a boost and she finished strong for the day,” Anderson said.
“A double eagle rarer than a hole-in-one,” he explained. “Of course, there are no records kept, but many felt that her shot was probably the first-ever double eagle on No. 6 by a woman. I jokingly said it’s still not a first by a woman because Beans is still her mama’s baby girl.”
The tournament field consisted of mostly 4A and 3A schools and the Lady Cougar got a chance to compete against they will likely have to face during the postseason.
Rounding out the Ada scoring was Ava Patterson with a 103, London Wilson with a 109 and Emily Kemp with a 121.
“Ava Manwell was very consistent today and that showed in her score,” Anderson said. “I was also proud of London Wilson and her 109 score in her very first official tournament.
She is putting so much time on the course and improving every single day.”
Ada travels to the Stillwater Invitational today hosted by the Lakeside Memorial Golf Course. The Lady Cougars will be without Factor, who is playing in Kentucky this weekend.
“This loaded tournament will be a great experience competing with the best 5A and 6A programs in the state,” Anderson said.
Ada will compete in Seminole on Monday in a tournament that was previously postponed due to inclement weather.
———o———
GIRLS
2022 Dickson Invitational
At Lake Murray Golf Course
Team Standings
1. ADA 383
2. Marlow 407
3. Plainview 408
4. Lone Grove 422
5. Pauls Valley 424
6. Sulphur 448
7. Ardmore 451
8. Washington 451
9. Madill 460
10. Marlow B 474
11. Atoka 483
12. Davis 507
Top 10 Individuals
Beans Factor (Ada) 77
Gabby Hack (Marlow) 87
Ellie Strandlee (Prague) 88
Maggie Smith (Prague) 88
Avery Bell (Pauls Valley) 92
Ava Manwell (Ada) 94
Kya Lamb (Dickson) 98
Grace Smith (Purcell) 98
Jalee Sampley (Plainview) 98
Brooke Herron (Plainview) 99
Ada Individual Results
Beans Factor 77
Ava Manwell 94
Ava Patterson 103
London Wilson 109
Emily Kemp 121
