Ada girls basketball team placed in quarantine

The Ada High School girls basketball team is headed to quarantine after a chunk of Lady Cougar players were exposed to COVID-19 over the weekend at the Bishop Kelley Invitational in Tulsa.
Officials from Bartlesville High School informed Ada City Schools that a member of its girls basketball team had tested positive for the coronavirus following the tournament.
The Lady Cougars (ranked No. 7 in Class 4A) defeated the Class 6A Lady Bruins 48-44 in the tournament’s fifth-place game Saturday evening.
The Ada girls will be out of action for 10 days.
“We can do some shooting and conditioning socially distanced after 10 days of quarantine,” Jennings said. “We’ll have our first full practice the Sunday (Dec. 27) before the Cougar Christmas Classic.”
The Lady Cougars were scheduled to have a Media Day today, but that event will be rescheduled. Jennings’ club was also supposed to play Shawnee in their home-opener inside the Cougar Activity Center Friday night but that contest has now been canceled.
The Lady Wolves are also under quarantine because they too were in the field at the Bishop Kelley Invitational and played Bartlesville in a first-round matchup. Bartlesville battled Tulsa Edison on Friday.
Ada had edged Shawnee — ranked No. 13 in Class 5A — 33-30 in the season-opener for both teams back on Dec. 4.
The Ada and Shawnee boys teams will still play Friday night. The junior varsity contest is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. with the varsity contest to now tip off at 6 p.m.
Any remaining tickets available for Friday night’s boys basketball contest will go on sale Thursday morning. A link will be made available on social media at that time.
The Ada News has also learned that the Latta boys basketball team, the Sulphur boys basketball team, both teams at Vanoss and both teams at Stonewall are currently in quarantine due to cases of COVID-19 popping up. Tonight’s Latta-Roff and Konawa-Stonewall basketball contests have been canceled.
It wasn’t clear at press time if the Latta girls basketball team would move forward with their contest against Hydro-Eakly at home Friday night.
