HARRAH — Ada girls coach Christie Jennings was a little upset when her Lady Cougars dropped a 48-47 decision to Harrah back on Jan. 29 inside the Cougar Activity Center.
It was redemption time during a Tuesday night road rematch.
Landyn Owens scored a game-high 19 points, and the Lady Cougars steadily pulled away from the Lady Panthers in a 44-33 win.
Ada, ranked No. 12 in Class 5A, improved to 14-8 on the year, while Harrah slipped to 13-10.
“I’m so proud of our kids. Their execution was excellent tonight,” Jennings said. “We faced some adversity with foul trouble, but we kept our heads and stuck to the game plan. It felt really good to win this one, especially at Harrah.”
Ada led just 12-9 after the first period but stretched its lead to 23-16 by halftime. The Lady Cougars still held a seven-point edge heading into the fourth quarter but ended the game on a 12-8 run.
Owens hit a pair of 3-pointers for Ada.
Alex Hamilton scored eight points for the Lady Cougars, while Amaya Frizell and Shayla Wofford added five points apiece.
Katie King led Harrah with 10 points, while Savannah Fish followed with eight.
Now it’s on the Class 5A Regional Tournament in Pryor, where Ada will face Claremore at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 in a first-round matchup. The winner will advance to a Feb. 23 title game, scheduled for 2 p.m.
Ada boys slam Harrah
HARRAH — The Ada boys dominated Harrah in the second half and pounded the Panthers 65-29 in a Tuesday night road win.
The Cougars, No. 12 in Class 5A, finished the regular season at 13-9. The Cougars will head to the postseason riding a four-game winning streak. Harrah dropped to 5-18.
Ada led 19-8 after the first quarter before the Panthers closed the gap to 30-22 by halftime.
The Cougars took charge in the third quarter with an 18-6 run and ended the game with a 17-1 volley.
“We played sluggish early and struggled versus the Box and 1 (defense). We were able to create a few turnovers and get some easy buckets in the third quarter, which helped us pull away,” said Ada head coach Garland Parks.
Cody Smith led the Ada offense with a season-high 18 points. Jake Shannon was next with 15 points, while Trey Havens sank four 3-point shots and contributed 14 points. Jaxson Robinson followed with eight points, while Tanner Gilliam chipped in five.
Mason Slama scored 12 to lead Harrah.
Ada opens Class 5A Regional play at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22 against rival Ardmore at Lawton McArthur High School. The winner of that contest will meet the McArthur-Altus winner in a 7:30 p.m. title game on Feb. 23.
The Tigers will enter their battle against Ada at 3-20 on the season and in the midst of a 10-game losing streak.
———o———
The Boxscores
Tuesday, Feb. 12
GIRLS
At Harrah
ADA 12 11 9 12 — 44
HARRAH 9 7 9 8 — 33
ADA: Landyn Owens 19, Alex Hamilton 8, Amaya Frizell 5, Shayla Wofford 5, Tatum Havens 3, Alexus Hamilton 3, Dixie Redman 1.
HARRAH: Katie King 10, Savannah Fish 8, Tionna Cooper 7, Ashley King 3, Kaitlynn Winn 2, Kayley Willard 2, Kambrie Ingraham 2.
3-point goals: Landyn Owens 2, Alex Hamilton 1, Tatum Havens 1, Amaya Frizell 1, Alexus Hamilton 1. Savannah Fish 1, Ashley King 1.
Fouled Out: None
BOYS
At Harrah
Ada 65, Harrah 29
ADA 19 11 18 17 — 65
HARRAH 8 14 6 1 — 29
ADA— Cody Smith 18, Jake Shannon 15, Trey Havens 14, Jaxson Robinson 8, Tanner Gilliam 5, Austin Eastwood 3, Kaden Cooper 2.
HARRAH— Mason Slama 12, Matt Gentry 7, George Robertson 6, Lucas Richardson 3, Jeff Robertson 1.
3-point goals: T. Havens 4, C. Smith 1, J. Shannon 1, J. Robinson 1 (A); Slama 2, L Richarson 1 (H).
Fouled out: None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.